Commonwealth Games 2026: Can Neeraj Chopra Qualify For Men’s Javelin Throw Final? Check Qualification Standard

Commonwealth Games 2026: While India has already won 12 medals in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 hosted by Glasgow, Scotland, one of their biggest medal hopes is yet to arrive into the party. Track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra will be in action on July 30, Thursday to compete in the men’s javelin throw event but he will be up against the likes of Arshad Nadeem, Anderson Peters and Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage. With the qualification criteria reportedly released for the final, can Chopra reach there?

Commonwealth Games 2026: What is the qualification criteria to reach men’s javelin throw final?

According to a Pakistan journalist, a total of 18 athletes will compete in the event, with the qualification standard to reach the final set as 84 meters and those getting there will advance to the final. If fewer than 12 athletes achieve it, 12 best performers will qualify for the final. Nevertheless, there has been no official update from the stakeholders about the same.

It’s official: A total of 18 athletes are competing in the men’s javelin throw at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. The qualification standard is 84m, with all athletes who reach the mark advancing to the final. If fewer than 12 athletes achieve the standard, the 12 best performers… pic.twitter.com/4gJilvkxQL — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) July 29, 2026







Commonwealth Games 2026: Has Neeraj Chopra won any medal in the Commonwealth Games previously?

The 2018 edition in Gold Coast saw the 28-year-old win gold in the men’s javelin throw as he scaled a throw of 86.47 meters. He also struck gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, followed by clinching silver in 2024 Paris. Hence, he is arguably among the favourites to win gold heading into the men’s javelin throw event. The Haryana-born athlete addressed the challenge of winning gold in the Commonwealth Games and said, as quoted by Deccan Herald:

“The biggest challenge for you is to win a gold medal among the best athletes in the world. Distance is only the second consideration. Yes, I know it’s important to increase the distance. But that’s not the primary concern. See, I hadn’t been throwing before Doha, for months. I started throwing a month before Doha, and slowly gained confidence. So I decided to play in Doha… The 85.69m I got there, it helped me know where I was and how much I had to prepare.”



Given the pedigree Chopra has, he will be expected to win gold and add increase India’s current tally from 2.