LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026: Can Neeraj Chopra Qualify For Men’s Javelin Throw Final? Check Qualification Standard

Commonwealth Games 2026: Can Neeraj Chopra Qualify For Men’s Javelin Throw Final? Check Qualification Standard

While India has already won 12 medals in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 hosted by Glasgow, Scotland, one of their biggest medal hopes is yet to arrive into the party.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Can Neeraj Chopra Qualify For Men's Javelin Throw Final? Check Qualification Standard. Image Credit: ANI
Commonwealth Games 2026: Can Neeraj Chopra Qualify For Men's Javelin Throw Final? Check Qualification Standard. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 17:30 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026: While India has already won 12 medals in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 hosted by Glasgow, Scotland, one of their biggest medal hopes is yet to arrive into the party. Track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra will be in action on July 30, Thursday to compete in the men’s javelin throw event but he will be up against the likes of Arshad Nadeem, Anderson Peters and Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage. With the qualification criteria reportedly released for the final, can Chopra reach there?

You Might Be Interested In

Commonwealth Games 2026: What is the qualification criteria to reach men’s javelin throw final?

According to a Pakistan journalist, a total of 18 athletes will compete in the event, with the qualification standard to reach the final set as 84 meters and those getting there will advance to the final. If fewer than 12 athletes achieve it, 12 best performers will qualify for the final. Nevertheless, there has been no official update from the stakeholders about the same.



Commonwealth Games 2026: Has Neeraj Chopra won any medal in the Commonwealth Games previously?

The 2018 edition in Gold Coast saw the 28-year-old win gold in the men’s javelin throw as he scaled a throw of 86.47 meters. He also struck gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, followed by clinching silver in 2024 Paris. Hence, he is arguably among the favourites to win gold heading into the men’s javelin throw event. The Haryana-born athlete addressed the challenge of winning gold in the Commonwealth Games and said, as quoted by Deccan Herald:

“The biggest challenge for you is to win a gold medal among the best athletes in the world. Distance is only the second consideration. Yes, I know it’s important to increase the distance. But that’s not the primary concern. See, I hadn’t been throwing before Doha, for months. I started throwing a month before Doha, and slowly gained confidence. So I decided to play in Doha… The 85.69m I got there, it helped me know where I was and how much I had to prepare.”

Given the pedigree Chopra has, he will be expected to win gold and add increase India’s current tally from 2.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Commonwealth Games 2026: Can Neeraj Chopra Qualify For Men’s Javelin Throw Final? Check Qualification Standard
Tags: Commonwealth GamesCommonwealth Games 2026neeraj chopra

RELATED News

Neymar Retires From Brazil: A Look At International Stats, Total Matches Played, Goals Breakdown, Trophies, and All-Time Records

ICC Updated Rankings: Shubman Gill Becomes No.1 Ranked ODI Batter, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jumps 230 Spots To Achieve Career-Best Position

RCB Valued at $300 Million As Lucrative Sales Including RR Propel IPL’s Valuation Above $20 Billion – Report

Neymar Retires: How Rich is the Brazilian Superstar? Check Net Worth 2026, Brand Endorsements Record Deals And More

Asian Games 2026: Hockey India Announces 20-Man Squad, Harmanpreet Singh To Lead

LATEST NEWS

Five Indians Arrested in Thailand For ‘Kidnapping’ Three Tourists For Rs 70 Lakh Ransom; Pakistani Connection Emerges

Salman Khan Sells Bandra West Apartment For Rs 3.5 Crore; Here’s How Much The Actor Earned From The Deal

Kushal Tandon Breaks Silence After Shreya Kalra Claims He Slid Into Her DMs While Dating Shivangi Joshi: ‘I Don’t DM Girls…’

Sawan 2026: The Story Behind Sacred Monday Fast

Lock Upp 2’s Pamala Serena Reveals Why She Still Struggles To Trust After Ex-Fiancé’s Betrayal

Commonwealth Games 2026: Can Neeraj Chopra Qualify For Men’s Javelin Throw Final? Check Qualification Standard

Bankipur By-Election: 12 Alternative Photo ID Documents You Can Use to Vote

Using UPI Every Day? Hidden AutoPay Mandates Could Be Silently Deducting Money From Your Account

Datia By-Election: How to Check Your Polling Booth-Step By Step Guide

Hands vs Spoon: Which Way of Eating Is Healthier? Experts Explain

Commonwealth Games 2026: Can Neeraj Chopra Qualify For Men’s Javelin Throw Final? Check Qualification Standard

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Commonwealth Games 2026: Can Neeraj Chopra Qualify For Men’s Javelin Throw Final? Check Qualification Standard

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Commonwealth Games 2026: Can Neeraj Chopra Qualify For Men’s Javelin Throw Final? Check Qualification Standard
Commonwealth Games 2026: Can Neeraj Chopra Qualify For Men’s Javelin Throw Final? Check Qualification Standard
Commonwealth Games 2026: Can Neeraj Chopra Qualify For Men’s Javelin Throw Final? Check Qualification Standard
Commonwealth Games 2026: Can Neeraj Chopra Qualify For Men’s Javelin Throw Final? Check Qualification Standard

QUICK LINKS