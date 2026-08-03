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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: India Receives CWG Flag for Ahmedabad 2030 as Neeraj Chopra, PT Usha Lead Handover

Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: India Receives CWG Flag for Ahmedabad 2030 as Neeraj Chopra, PT Usha Lead Handover

The Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony in Glasgow saw Scotland officially hand over the flag and baton to India for Ahmedabad 2030. Neeraj Chopra and PT Usha received the honours as India finished fourth in the CWG 2026 medals table with 39 medals.

Neeraj Chopra and PT Usha were presented the Commonwealth Games flag at the CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony. Image Credit: ANI
Neeraj Chopra and PT Usha were presented the Commonwealth Games flag at the CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 09:29 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: After 11 days of action, the 2026 Commonwealth Games came to an end on Sunday with a dazzling closing ceremony in which Scotland formally handed over the flag and ceremonial baton to India, the hosts of the historic centennial edition in 2030.  As India prepares to host the multinational competition for the second time, the 2030 Commonwealth Games will take place in Ahmedabad. The Games were previously held in New Delhi, India, in 2010. 

The Commonwealth Games flag and baton were presented to India’s representatives, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha, and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi as part of the official handover ceremony.

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony

The closing ceremony began with a celebration of Scotland’s rich cultural heritage before transitioning into a colourful showcase of India’s cultural diversity and centuries-old traditions. One of the highlights of the ceremony was a unique Indo-Scottish cultural collaboration, with musicians and dancers from both nations coming together for a vibrant ‘jugalbandi’ that symbolised the passing of the baton from Glasgow to Ahmedabad. 

Neeraj Chopra and PT Usha Receive Commonwealth Games Flag

Neeraj Chopra, who won the silver medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw, and PT Usha, President of IOA, received the Commonwealth Games flag at the closing ceremony. While speaking at the ceremony, Usha said, “I am incredibly proud of Team India’s performances here in Glasgow. Our athletes have represented our nation with immense dedication, passion and spirit. As we accept the Commonwealth Games Flag today, we carry their achievements and momentum into an exciting new chapter for Indian sport.”

CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony: Manushi Chillar and Shankar Mahadevan Perform

The CWG 2026 closing ceremony saw Scottish artists take the stage before Bollywood actress Manushi Chillar, along with the Shiamak Dance Group, lit up the ceremony. The final act of the event was Shankar Mahadevan singing a medley of popular Indian songs along with his sons Siddharth and Shivam.

Commonwealth Games 2026: India Finishes Fourth

India also had plenty to celebrate on the sporting front, finishing fourth in the medals table with a haul of 39 medals, 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to cap off a successful campaign. Although India’s tally was lower than the 61 medals won in Birmingham in 2022, the context tells a different story. Thirty of those medals had come in sports that were dropped from the Glasgow programme.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026: India Sign Off With 39 Medals As Mirabai Chanu And Jaismine Lamboria Among 13 Clinch Gold In Glasgow

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: India Receives CWG Flag for Ahmedabad 2030 as Neeraj Chopra, PT Usha Lead Handover
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: India Receives CWG Flag for Ahmedabad 2030 as Neeraj Chopra, PT Usha Lead Handover
Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: India Receives CWG Flag for Ahmedabad 2030 as Neeraj Chopra, PT Usha Lead Handover
Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: India Receives CWG Flag for Ahmedabad 2030 as Neeraj Chopra, PT Usha Lead Handover
Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: India Receives CWG Flag for Ahmedabad 2030 as Neeraj Chopra, PT Usha Lead Handover

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