Commonwealth Games 2026: Date, Schedule, Who Are India’s Medal Hopes, Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch — All You Need To Know

Commonwealth Games 2026: The Commonwealth Games 2026 will officially kick off in a couple of days from now in Glasgow, Scotland. The sporting event will see athletes from 74 nations and territories participate in a total of 10 sports categories in an 11-day programme. Glasgow had the opportunity to host the CWG 2026 when Victoria, Australia, pulled out of the event, which was the original host. The Indian team would include 125 athletes in Scotland. India’s gold-winning athletes Mirabai Chanu, who is also an Olympic medalist, and boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won bronze at the Olympics, have been officially selected as India’s flagbearers for the opening ceremony.

When Are The Commonwealth Games 2026?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 will kick off on the 23rd of July and will run till the 2nd of August in Glasgow, Scotland.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Opening Ceremony

Date: July 23, 2026

Venue: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Commonwealth Games 2026: Closing Ceremony

Date: August 2, 2026

Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule

Date Events July 23 Opening Ceremony July 24-28 Artistic Gymnastics July 24-29 3×3 Basketball July 24-August 2 Lawn Bowls July 24-August 2 Swimming July 24-August 2 Athletics July 24-August 2 Boxing July 24-August 2 Weightlifting July 24-August 2 Judo July 24-August 2 Track Cycling 2 August, 2026 Closing Ceremony

Who will be India’s biggest medal hopes in Commonwealth Games 2026?

With a reduced number of sports going from 19 in 2022 to only 10, India’s medal hopes took a huge hit. Dropping nine sports like Badminton, Cricket, Wrestling, and Shooting, among others, meant that some of India’s best athletes would miss out on representing their nation in the quadrennial event. With the revised number of sports, here is a look at India’s biggest medal hopes in the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Neeraj Chopra (Athletics)

Neeraj Chopra, after an injury layoff, will be in the spotlight having made a return to Javelin Throw at the Diamond League earlier this month. The two-time Olympic medalist would be hoping to make a successful return to the Commonwealth Games. Having won the gold medal in 2018, Neeraj missed the games in 2022 after suffering a groin injury. He will be unarguably India’s biggest medal hope among the Athletics contingent.

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting)

Mirabai Chanu has been a consistent performer at the Commonwealth Games. In each of the last three editions, the 31-year-old has won a medal. She had a breakthrough performance in 2014 with a silver medal. In 2018 and 2022, Chanu won the gold medal in the 48 and 49 kg categories, respectively. As she returns to Glasgow after 12 years, Chanu could win her fourth CWG medal.

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

Like Mirabai Chanu and Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain is an Olympic medalist. The boxer will be competing in the 75 kg weight category. While she already has an Olympic bronze medal to her name, Borgohain is yet to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games. Despite no success at earlier CWG editions, Borgohain enters the games in Glasgow as India’s flag bearer and a medal hope.

Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?

Indian fans can watch their athletes in action across Sony Sports Network and DD Sports on TV. The Commonwealth Games 2026 can further be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website as well.

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