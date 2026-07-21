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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026: Date, Schedule, Who Are India’s Medal Hopes, Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch — All You Need To Know

Commonwealth Games 2026: Date, Schedule, Who Are India’s Medal Hopes, Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch — All You Need To Know

Commonwealth Games 2026 begins on July 23 in Glasgow, Scotland, featuring 74 nations across 10 sports. India’s medal hopes rest on Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain. Check the CWG 2026 schedule, dates, opening ceremony, live streaming and telecast details.

Lovlina Borgohain and Neeraj Chopra in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Lovlina Borgohain and Neeraj Chopra in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 12:53 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026: The Commonwealth Games 2026 will officially kick off in a couple of days from now in Glasgow, Scotland. The sporting event will see athletes from 74 nations and territories participate in a total of 10 sports categories in an 11-day programme. Glasgow had the opportunity to host the CWG 2026 when Victoria, Australia, pulled out of the event, which was the original host. The Indian team would include 125 athletes in Scotland. India’s gold-winning athletes Mirabai Chanu, who is also an Olympic medalist, and boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won bronze at the Olympics, have been officially selected as India’s flagbearers for the opening ceremony.

When Are The Commonwealth Games 2026?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 will kick off on the 23rd of July and will run till the 2nd of August in Glasgow, Scotland. 

You Might Be Interested In

Commonwealth Games 2026: Opening Ceremony

  • Date: July 23, 2026
  • Venue: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Commonwealth Games 2026: Closing Ceremony

  • Date: August 2, 2026

Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule

Date Events
July 23 Opening Ceremony
July 24-28 Artistic Gymnastics
July 24-29 3×3 Basketball
July 24-August 2 Lawn Bowls
July 24-August 2 Swimming
July 24-August 2 Athletics
July 24-August 2 Boxing
July 24-August 2 Weightlifting
July 24-August 2 Judo
July 24-August 2 Track Cycling
2 August, 2026 Closing Ceremony

Who will be India’s biggest medal hopes in Commonwealth Games 2026?

With a reduced number of sports going from 19 in 2022 to only 10, India’s medal hopes took a huge hit. Dropping nine sports like Badminton, Cricket, Wrestling, and Shooting, among others, meant that some of India’s best athletes would miss out on representing their nation in the quadrennial event. With the revised number of sports, here is a look at India’s biggest medal hopes in the Commonwealth Games 2026. 

Neeraj Chopra (Athletics)

Neeraj Chopra, after an injury layoff, will be in the spotlight having made a return to Javelin Throw at the Diamond League earlier this month. The two-time Olympic medalist would be hoping to make a successful return to the Commonwealth Games. Having won the gold medal in 2018, Neeraj missed the games in 2022 after suffering a groin injury. He will be unarguably India’s biggest medal hope among the Athletics contingent. 

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting)

Mirabai Chanu has been a consistent performer at the Commonwealth Games. In each of the last three editions, the 31-year-old has won a medal. She had a breakthrough performance in 2014 with a silver medal. In 2018 and 2022, Chanu won the gold medal in the 48 and 49 kg categories, respectively. As she returns to Glasgow after 12 years, Chanu could win her fourth CWG medal.

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

Like Mirabai Chanu and Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain is an Olympic medalist. The boxer will be competing in the 75 kg weight category. While she already has an Olympic bronze medal to her name, Borgohain is yet to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games. Despite no success at earlier CWG editions, Borgohain enters the games in Glasgow as India’s flag bearer and a medal hope. 

Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?

Indian fans can watch their athletes in action across Sony Sports Network and DD Sports on TV. The Commonwealth Games 2026 can further be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website as well. 

Also Read: India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Set For Return; Washington Sundar Fitness Under Scanner | Report

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Date, Schedule, Who Are India’s Medal Hopes, Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch — All You Need To Know
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026Commonwealth Games 2026 dateCommonwealth Games 2026 live streamingCommonwealth Games 2026 scheduleCWG 2026

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Date, Schedule, Who Are India’s Medal Hopes, Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch — All You Need To Know
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Commonwealth Games 2026: Date, Schedule, Who Are India’s Medal Hopes, Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch — All You Need To Know
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