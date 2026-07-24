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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2: India Full Schedule, Fixtures, Timings, Live Streaming And Key Events in Glasgow

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2: India Full Schedule, Fixtures, Timings, Live Streaming And Key Events in Glasgow

India heads into Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 after an encouraging start in Glasgow, with athletes set to compete across lawn bowls, boxing, artistic gymnastics, swimming, para swimming and para powerlifting. Putul Sonowal, the women's lawn bowls pair, Jadumani Singh and Srihari Nataraj headline India's action. Check the full Day 2 schedule, fixtures and timings here.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2: India Full Schedule, Fixtures, Timings, Live Streaming And Key Events in Glasgow | Image Credit: X
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2: India Full Schedule, Fixtures, Timings, Live Streaming And Key Events in Glasgow | Image Credit: X

Published By: Eva Aggarwal
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-24 12:49 IST

After an encouraging start to its Glasgow 2026 campaign, India returns for a busy Day 2 with athletes competing across six sports – lawn bowls, boxing, artistic gymnastics, swimming, para swimming, and para powerlifting. The lawn bowls team will look to continue its strong form as Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki take on South Africa in the women’s pairs, while Putul Sonowal returns for her second women’s singles sectional match after producing one of the biggest results of the opening day. India will also begin its artistic gymnastics campaign, with Tapeswaranath Das, Swathish Kaitheri Puthalath, Tapan Mohanty, and Yogeshwar Singh aiming to impress in the team event and individual qualifications against some of the Commonwealth’s strongest nations.

India’s boxing campaign gets underway with Jadumani Singh Mandengbam facing Scotland’s Aaron Cullen in the men’s 55kg Round of 32, while swimmers Srihari Nataraj and R.V.V.B.K. Budigina will target qualification from their respective heats into the evening sessions. The para powerlifting squad also begins its competition, with Ashok, Parmjeet Kumar, Jaspreet Kaur, Suman Devi, Kasthuri Rajamani, Jhandu Kumar, and Sudhir taking to the platform across multiple weight categories. With several athletes opening their campaigns and others looking to build on a positive first day, India will hope to carry its momentum forward and edge closer to medal contention across multiple disciplines.

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 Schedule: Full India Fixtures, Timings and Events

Time (IST) Sport Event
2:30 PM Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification – Tapeswaranath Das, Swathish Kaitheri Puthalath, Tapan Mohanty, Yogeshwar Singh
3:40 PM Para Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle S13 Heats – R.V.V.B.K. Budigina & Ali
3:56 PM Swimming Men’s 50m Backstroke Heats – Srihari Nataraj
5:40 PM Para Powerlifting Men’s Lightweight – Ashok, Parmjeet Kumar
7:24 PM Para Powerlifting Women’s Lightweight – Jaspreet Kaur, Suman Devi
7:30 PM Bowls Women’s Pairs Sectional Play – India (Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki) vs South Africa
10:20 PM Bowls Women’s Singles Sectional Play – Putul Sonowal vs Cecil Alexander (Falkland Islands)
10:40 PM Para Powerlifting Women’s Heavyweight – Kasthuri Rajamani
11:00 PM Boxing Men’s 55kg Round of 32 – Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Aaron Cullen (Scotland)
12:00 AM* Para Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle S13 Final – R.V.V.B.K. Budigina & Ali (Subject to qualification)
12:29 AM* Swimming Men’s 50m Backstroke Semifinal – Srihari Nataraj (Subject to qualification)
12:29 AM* Para Powerlifting Men’s Heavyweight – Jhandu Kumar, Sudhir

*Events after midnight are on the following calendar day (IST).

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

Fans in India can watch Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network and stream the action on Sony LIV. Television coverage will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Ten 3 HD with Hindi commentary, and Sony Sports Ten 4 for Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada broadcasts. Viewers can also catch the Games for free on DD Sports through DD Free Dish, while live streaming of all the action will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Day 1 Highlights: How Team India Performed at the Commonwealth Games 2026

Team India made an encouraging start to its Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign with impressive performances in lawn bowls and a memorable opening ceremony in Glasgow. Putul Sonowal produced one of the biggest results of the day by defeating reigning world champion Ryan Bester of Canada in the men’s singles sectional play, while Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh opened their women’s pairs campaign with a hard-fought tie-break victory over Malta. The Indian contingent was also led by star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu as the flag-bearer during the opening ceremony, with boxer Lovlina Borgohain serving as the nation’s King’s Baton representative.

Heading into Day 2, India will look to build on that momentum across multiple sports. The country’s medal hopes will be boosted by a strong para powerlifting contingent, while athletes in boxing, artistic gymnastics, swimming, and para swimming begin their campaigns. With several competitors entering action for the first time and the lawn bowls team aiming to continue its winning run, India will be hoping for another productive day in Glasgow.

Also Read: Anthony Edwards Wife: Who Is Shannon Jackson? Inside the Timberwolves Star’s Marriage Amid Child Support Dispute 

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2: India Full Schedule, Fixtures, Timings, Live Streaming And Key Events in Glasgow
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2: India Full Schedule, Fixtures, Timings, Live Streaming And Key Events in Glasgow
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