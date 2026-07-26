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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3: Boxer Sachin Siwach Advances; Protistha Samanta, Pranati Nayak Keep Vault Final Hopes Alive as Lawn Bowls Duo Rupa-Pinki Stay Unbeaten

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3: Boxer Sachin Siwach Advances; Protistha Samanta, Pranati Nayak Keep Vault Final Hopes Alive as Lawn Bowls Duo Rupa-Pinki Stay Unbeaten

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3 Report: Sachin Siwach advances in boxing, Protistha Samanta enters vault final, and Lawn Bowls pair stay unbeaten. Get full India results.

Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 3: Boxer Sachin Siwach Advances; Protistha Samanta Pranati Nayak Keep Vault Final Hopes Alive as Lawn Bowls Duo Rupa-Pinki Stay Unbeaten. Photo X
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 3: Boxer Sachin Siwach Advances; Protistha Samanta Pranati Nayak Keep Vault Final Hopes Alive as Lawn Bowls Duo Rupa-Pinki Stay Unbeaten. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 02:08 IST

Day 3 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games proved to be a day of consolidation and qualification for the Indian contingent. Following Friday’s historic bronze-medal breakthroughs by para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar, Indian athletes competed across boxing, lawn bowls, artistic gymnastics, swimming, and 3×3 wheelchair basketball on Saturday, July 25.

Key Highlights & Major Breakthroughs

1. Boxing: Sachin Siwach Powers into Pre-Quarterfinals

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Medal prospect Sachin Siwach gave India a fiery start in the ring. Competing in the Men’s 60kg Round of 32 at the SEC Centre, Siwach survived a brutal exchange of face-punches against Canada’s Keoma Al-Ahmadieh to pull off a hard-fought 4-1 split verdict victory and advance to the Round of 16.

2. Artistic Gymnastics: Protistha Samanta Keeps Vault Hopes Alive

In the women’s artistic gymnastics team and individual qualification rounds, 22-year-old Protistha Samanta delivered a standout performance. Samanta topped India’s Vault standings with a score of 12.950 points, keeping India’s hopes alive for a place in the final along with Pranati Nayak.

The Indian quartet—featuring Protistha Samanta, Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, and Eshitaa Rewale—finished 5th overall in the team standings with a cumulative total of 123.000 points.

3. Lawn Bowls: Women’s Pair Stay Unbeaten

India’s defending champions in Lawn Bowls maintained their dominant streak. The Women’s Pair of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh notched their third consecutive victory in Sectional Play, edging out Tonga via a thrilling tiebreak after splitting the initial two sets. India now sit jointly atop Section B alongside England.

However, in the Men’s Singles, Putul Sonowal’s winning run came to a halt as he went down fighting against Malaysia’s Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple.

Tough Outings in Swimming & Basketball

Swimming: Indian swimmers Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aryan Nehra bowed out in the heats of the Men’s 400m Freestyle. Shashikumar placed 7th in his heat (3:58.09) while Nehra finished 8th (4:00.26).

3×3 Wheelchair Basketball: India’s women’s team suffered a heavy 16-1 defeat against a dominant Wales squad in their opening Pool B group fixture.

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3: Boxer Sachin Siwach Advances; Protistha Samanta, Pranati Nayak Keep Vault Final Hopes Alive as Lawn Bowls Duo Rupa-Pinki Stay Unbeaten
Tags: cwg 2026 day 3 resultsindia commonwealth games 2026 day 3lawn bowls india cwg 2026protistha samanta vault finalsachin siwach boxing cwg 2026

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3: Boxer Sachin Siwach Advances; Protistha Samanta, Pranati Nayak Keep Vault Final Hopes Alive as Lawn Bowls Duo Rupa-Pinki Stay Unbeaten

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3: Boxer Sachin Siwach Advances; Protistha Samanta, Pranati Nayak Keep Vault Final Hopes Alive as Lawn Bowls Duo Rupa-Pinki Stay Unbeaten
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3: Boxer Sachin Siwach Advances; Protistha Samanta, Pranati Nayak Keep Vault Final Hopes Alive as Lawn Bowls Duo Rupa-Pinki Stay Unbeaten
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3: Boxer Sachin Siwach Advances; Protistha Samanta, Pranati Nayak Keep Vault Final Hopes Alive as Lawn Bowls Duo Rupa-Pinki Stay Unbeaten
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3: Boxer Sachin Siwach Advances; Protistha Samanta, Pranati Nayak Keep Vault Final Hopes Alive as Lawn Bowls Duo Rupa-Pinki Stay Unbeaten

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