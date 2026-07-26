Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4: Mirabai Chanu Headlines India’s Medal Hunt; Swimming, Gymnastics And Weightlifting in Focus

Commonwealth Games 2026: In three days of the Commonwealth Games 2026, India has not had the best of starts. With the number of sports being reduced, the Indian contingent that has finished in the top five now sits in 10th position with only a single bronze medal. On Sunday, India will have a chance to add five medals to its tally, which could certainly boost their overall rankings. India’s leading athlete, Mirabai Chanu, will be in action on Sunday and will lead India’s medal chances on 26th July. She will be the favourite to win gold in the 48kg Women’s category.

Commonwealth Games 2026: How can India Win 5 Medals on July 26?

Leading the show today is the legendary weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who takes the Women’s 48kg category at a major advantage to claim the gold. Alongside her in the race for the podium in the women’s category would be Rishikanta Singh in the Men’s 60kg and M Raja in the Men’s 65kg categories, representing real medal threats.

The water sports people are going to be really active during the final evening sessions. Srihari Nataraj, who is the country’s main swimming hope, will try to get into the mix for the podium through his main sprinting events and strokes.

Gymnastics will be the main spotlight on Sunday at Glasgow International Arena. The Men’s Individual All-Around Final is scheduled for that day.

CWG 2026 Day 4 Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu, Rishikanta Singh and M Raja

Women’s 48 kg category: Mirabai Chanu will be the favourite to win the gold.

Men’s 60 kg category: Rishikanta Singh will be a podium contender.

Men’s 65 kg category: M Raja will be a podium contender.

CWG 2026 Day 4 Artistic Gymnastics: Men’s Individual Final

Sunday sees Gymnastics spotlight at the Glasgow International Arena with the individual finals taking pride of place. It will be the first time that any Indian gymnast finishes in the top three, with the athletes performing every routine.

CWG 2026 Day 4 Swimming: Men’s Individual Races

The para-swimmer who made to the CWG finals many times before now Srihari Nataraj has set up a challenge for sprint stroke final podium places. Indian para-swimmers are also potential medal getters besides their counterparts, the swimmers who have a big opportunity to reach a final. If results from qualifying heats of morning session will decide the final starting line-up for Men’s 200m Butterfly event, the Indians swimmers (para and normal) are very much present in the field.

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