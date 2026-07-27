Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 (27 July) India Schedule: Full Fixtures, Medal Events, India Timings & Live Streaming Details

Commonwealth Games 2026, 27 July India Schedule: India capped off an incredible day at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Sunday as they added another three medals to their tally. Mirabai Chanu remained under the spotlight as she completed a hat-trick of gold medals in weightlifting across the previous three editions. Meanwhile, Rishikanta Singh and Raja Muthupandi won silver medals in weightlifting as well. As Athletics kicks off at CWG 2026, some of India’s top athletes will be in action, including Gurindervir Singh in men’s 100 metres. Here is a detailed look at how to watch Indian athletes in action on Day 5 of CWG 2026.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 India Schedule
India will kick off the fifth day of the Commonwealth Games at 2:40 PM with sprinter Gurindervir Singh in action. The national record holder will race in the men’s 100 metres heats. In a day where there will be at least seven medal events featuring Indian players, the last event will take place at 2:15 AM (July 28), where Tejas Shirse could be fighting for a medal in the men’s 110 metres hurdles. However, this race remains subject to qualification.
Here is the full India schedule for CWG 2026 on July 27:
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Player
|Event
|Medal Event
|14:40
|Athletics
|Gurindervir Singh
|Men’s 100m Heats
|No
|15:00
|Athletics
|Murali Sreeshankar, Lokesh Satyanathan
|Men’s Long Jump Qualifying
|No
|15:00
|Swimming
|Sajan Prakash
|Men’s 200m Butterfly Heats
|No
|15:55
|Athletics
|Tejas Shirse
|Men’s 110m Hurdles Heats
|No
|16:45
|Boxing
|Sachin Siwach vs William Hewitt (England)
|Men’s 60kg Round of 16
|No
|17:30
|Weightlifting
|Gyaneshwari Yadav
|Women’s 53kg Final
|Yes
|18:00
|Boxing
|Ankush vs Zalaan Jan (Antigua and Barbuda)
|Men’s 80kg Round of 16
|No
|18:15
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Protistha Samanta
|Women’s Vault Final
|Yes
|19:30
|Women’s Wheelchair 3×3 Basketball
|India vs Nigeria
|Group Stage
|No
|20:00
|Weightlifting
|Bindyarani Devi
|Women’s 58kg Final
|Yes
|22:05
|Bowls
|Putul Sonowal vs Anwar Hamada (Kenya)
|Men’s Singles Sectional Play
|No
|22:30
|Boxing
|Sakshi Choudhary vs Lethabo Modukanele (Botswana)
|Women’s 51kg Round of 16
|No
|23:35
|Para Athletics
|Sharmila Dhankar, Shilpa K Shyla
|Women’s Shot Put F57 Final
|Yes
|23:40
|Athletics
|Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar, J Aadarsh Ram
|Men’s High Jump Final
|Yes
|00:30
|Weightlifting
|V Ajaya Babu
|Men’s 79kg Final
|Yes
|01:00
|Boxing
|Sumit Kundu vs Jon McConnell (Northern Ireland)
|Men’s 70kg Round of 16
|No
|01:44
|Swimming
|Sajan Prakash
|Men’s 200m Butterfly Final (if qualified)
|Yes
|01:57
|Para Athletics
|Rakeshbhai Bhatt, Shreyansh Trivedi
|Men’s 100m T38 Final
|Yes
|02:15
|Athletics
|Tejas Shirse
|Men’s 110m Hurdles Final (if qualified)
|Yes
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5: Where To Watch In India?
Commonwealth Games 2026 heads into its fifth day with Indian players fighting out for at least seven medals on 27th July. As the Indian medal tally remains in focus, the fans would be eager to see their favourite players in action.
In India, the Commonwealth Games 2026 can be telecast on Unite8 Sports. Meanwhile, the Games can be live-streamed on Sony LIV.
Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026 Points Table: Where Does India Rank After Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold? — Latest CWG 2026 Standings
Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.