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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 (27 July) India Schedule: Full Fixtures, Medal Events, India Timings & Live Streaming Details

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 (27 July) India Schedule: Full Fixtures, Medal Events, India Timings & Live Streaming Details

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 India Schedule features Gurindervir Singh, Murali Sreeshankar, Sajan Prakash, Bindyarani Devi and Tejas Shirse in action. India will compete in seven medal events across athletics, weightlifting, gymnastics and para athletics. Check timings, fixtures and live streaming.

Athletics will kick off at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with seven medal events. Image Credit: IOA
Athletics will kick off at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with seven medal events. Image Credit: IOA

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 12:47 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026, 27 July India Schedule: India capped off an incredible day at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Sunday as they added another three medals to their tally. Mirabai Chanu remained under the spotlight as she completed a hat-trick of gold medals in weightlifting across the previous three editions. Meanwhile, Rishikanta Singh and Raja Muthupandi won silver medals in weightlifting as well. As Athletics kicks off at CWG 2026, some of India’s top athletes will be in action, including Gurindervir Singh in men’s 100 metres. Here is a detailed look at how to watch Indian athletes in action on Day 5 of CWG 2026.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 India Schedule

India will kick off the fifth day of the Commonwealth Games at 2:40 PM with sprinter Gurindervir Singh in action. The national record holder will race in the men’s 100 metres heats. In a day where there will be at least seven medal events featuring Indian players, the last event will take place at 2:15 AM (July 28), where Tejas Shirse could be fighting for a medal in the men’s 110 metres hurdles. However, this race remains subject to qualification. 

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Here is the full India schedule for CWG 2026 on July 27:

Time (IST) Sport Player Event Medal Event
14:40 Athletics Gurindervir Singh Men’s 100m Heats No
15:00 Athletics Murali Sreeshankar, Lokesh Satyanathan Men’s Long Jump Qualifying No
15:00 Swimming Sajan Prakash Men’s 200m Butterfly Heats No
15:55 Athletics Tejas Shirse Men’s 110m Hurdles Heats No
16:45 Boxing Sachin Siwach vs William Hewitt (England) Men’s 60kg Round of 16 No
17:30 Weightlifting Gyaneshwari Yadav Women’s 53kg Final Yes
18:00 Boxing Ankush vs Zalaan Jan (Antigua and Barbuda) Men’s 80kg Round of 16 No
18:15 Artistic Gymnastics Protistha Samanta Women’s Vault Final Yes
19:30 Women’s Wheelchair 3×3 Basketball India vs Nigeria Group Stage No
20:00 Weightlifting Bindyarani Devi Women’s 58kg Final Yes
22:05 Bowls Putul Sonowal vs Anwar Hamada (Kenya) Men’s Singles Sectional Play No
22:30 Boxing Sakshi Choudhary vs Lethabo Modukanele (Botswana) Women’s 51kg Round of 16 No
23:35 Para Athletics Sharmila Dhankar, Shilpa K Shyla Women’s Shot Put F57 Final Yes
23:40 Athletics Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar, J Aadarsh Ram Men’s High Jump Final Yes
00:30 Weightlifting V Ajaya Babu Men’s 79kg Final Yes
01:00 Boxing Sumit Kundu vs Jon McConnell (Northern Ireland) Men’s 70kg Round of 16 No
01:44 Swimming Sajan Prakash Men’s 200m Butterfly Final (if qualified) Yes
01:57 Para Athletics Rakeshbhai Bhatt, Shreyansh Trivedi Men’s 100m T38 Final Yes
02:15 Athletics Tejas Shirse Men’s 110m Hurdles Final (if qualified) Yes

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5: Where To Watch In India?

Commonwealth Games 2026 heads into its fifth day with Indian players fighting out for at least seven medals on 27th July. As the Indian medal tally remains in focus, the fans would be eager to see their favourite players in action. 

In India, the Commonwealth Games 2026 can be telecast on Unite8 Sports. Meanwhile, the Games can be live-streamed on Sony LIV. 

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026 Points Table: Where Does India Rank After Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold? — Latest CWG 2026 Standings

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 (27 July) India Schedule: Full Fixtures, Medal Events, India Timings & Live Streaming Details
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026Commonwealth Games Day 5 ScheduleCWG 2026 India ScheduleGurindervir Singh

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 (27 July) India Schedule: Full Fixtures, Medal Events, India Timings & Live Streaming Details
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 (27 July) India Schedule: Full Fixtures, Medal Events, India Timings & Live Streaming Details
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