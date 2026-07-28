Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 Results: Sarvesh Kushare Creates History, Sharmila Dhankar Wins Gold As India Bags Six Medals

Commonwealth Games 2026: India enjoyed yet another successful action-packed day in Glasgow. With Athletics kicking off at the Commonwealth Games 2026, India added six medals across athletics, para athletics and weightlifting. Meanwhile, boxers and other athletes progressed further, getting one step closer to a medal. India enjoyed record-breaking success on the track with Sarvesh Kushare becoming the first athlete to win a silver medal in the men’s high jump at the Games. The excitement was doubled when Sharmila Dhankar won India’s first CWG gold medal in para-athletics. She achieved this feat in women’s F57 shot put.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Sarvesh Kushare wins silver medal

India’s day was epitomized by Sarvesh Kushare, who became the first-ever Indian to take away a silver medals in men’s high jump at the Commonwealth Games. He successfully jumped 2.25 meters, the same as Jamaica’s Romain Beckford, but in the end he was given second place on countback as they both could not get the bar across at 2.28m even after three attempts. Beckford got gold, and silver went to England’s Jack Kimani as he jumped best at 2.20m.

The silver medal of Kushare is more than the bronze medal of Kushari’s Tejaswin Shankar that was achieved at Birmingham 2022, making Kushare the highest men’s high jumper from India at the Commonwealth Games.

CWG 2026: Historic gold for Sharmila Dhankar, Bronze for Shilpa Shyla

Sharmila Dhankar broke India’s 20-year drought at the Commonwealth Games’ para athletics by clinching gold in the women’s F57 shot put. Her gold medal was earned by throwing a distance of 9.8 m, which also became her best for the season, and with this victory, the country now has its first-ever Commonwealth Games para athletics champion.

India’s celebration got even better with the upgrade of Shilpa Shyla to bronze after the Indian team protested successfully against the results. Shyla was originally placed fourth by throwing a distance of 7.26 m that also became a personal best. Then, on appeal, the officials found that Nigerian Eucharia Iyiazi didn’t have a valid mark. This resulted in a remarkable one-three finish for India in the contest.

Another successful night for India in Weightlifting

India added three more medals in weightlifting. Gyaneshwari Yadav won the silver medal in the women’s 53kg category by lifting a total of 199kg; the gold medal for the Commonwealth Games was secured from the record-breaking performance of Nigeria’s Onome Omolola Didih.

A little later in the 58kg category, Bindyarani Devi brought home the bronze with a combined weight lifted of 199kg (87kg snatch and 112kg clean and jerk). Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Rafiatu Folashade Lawal easily won the race to the record board by doing a remarkable job.

The final highlight of the day was when Valluri Ajaya Babu claimed silver in the men’s 79kg category after a nail-biting contest against Malaysia’s Erry Hidayat Muhammad. The Andhra Pradesh athlete managed an impressive 330kg (149kg snatch and 181kg clean and jerk) and was one kg short of the Malaysian lift that earned the Games record of 331kg.

Also Read: India at Commonwealth Games 2026: From Srihari Nataraj to Nirupama Devi, Check All Indians in Action On July 28 | Complete Schedule for Day 6 Timings, Medal Events and More