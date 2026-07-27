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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5: Tejaswin Shankar Headlines India’s Medal Hunt; Athletics, Weightlifting, Swimming, And Gymnastics in Focus

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5: Tejaswin Shankar Headlines India’s Medal Hunt; Athletics, Weightlifting, Swimming, And Gymnastics in Focus

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 sees India chasing medals across athletics, weightlifting, swimming, para sports and gymnastics in Glasgow. Tejaswin Shankar headlines the medal hunt alongside Bindyarani Devi, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Sajan Prakash and Aryan Nehra in key finals and qualification events.

Tejaswin Shankar won the bronze medal in the Men's High Jump at the Olympics 2024. Image Credit: ANI
Tejaswin Shankar won the bronze medal in the Men's High Jump at the Olympics 2024. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 14:29 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026: After adding three medals to its tally on Sunday, India will have a chance to add more medals on the 27th July. On the fifth day of the games in Glasgow, Indian athletes from different sports will be competing in at least seven medal events. Given how the qualification goes, there could be three more events where Indian athletes could fight for medals later in the day. Once again, weightlifting will be in focus with Gyaneshwari Yadav, Bindyarani Devi and V Ajaya Babu competing in Women’s 53kg, Women’s 58kg, and Men’s 79 kg respectively. Artistic Gymnastics, Athletics, Swimming, Para Athletics and Para Swimming, too, would have medal events with Indian athletes in contention.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Which Players Will Be Competing in Medal Events?

The first medal event for India on Monday (5:30 PM) would see Gyaneshwari Yadav competing in the Women’s 53 kg final in Weightlifting. Later at 6:15 PM, Protistha Samanta will be competing in the Women’s Vault Final on the mat in Artistic Gymnastics. 

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Weightlifting will be in focus again as Bindyarani Devi competes in the Women’s 58 kg final. Para athletes Sharmila Dhankar and Shilpa K Shyla will compete in the Women’s Shot Put F57 Final late in the day at 11:35 PM. Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar, and J Aadarsh Ram will be in action in Men’s High Jump, where Shankar is a contender for a podium finish.

Past midnight, Swatik Patil could feature in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final in Para Swimming if he qualifies from his preliminary round at 4:30 PM. V Ajaya Babu will feature in the final weightlifting event for the day at 12:30 in the Men’s 79 kg final. 

After 1:00 AM, the attention will once again be on the swimming pool. Aryan Nehra will compete in the Men’s 800m Freestyle, while Sajan Prakash, depending on qualification from his 3 PM heat, will fight for a medal in Men’s 200m Butterfly.

At close to 2:00 AM, Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi will compete in the Men’s 100m final in para-athletics. To close out the day, Tejas Shirse will be in action depending on his qualification race (3:55 PM) in the Men’s 110 Metres Hurdles. 

CWG 2026 Day 5 Weightlifting: Gyaneshwari Yadav, Bindyarani Devi and V Ajaya Babu

5:30 PM – Women’s 53 kg: Gyaneshwari Yadav 

8:00 PM – Women’s 58 kg: Bindyarani Devi 

8:00 PM – Men’s 79 kg: V Ajaya Babu

CWG 2026 Day 5 Artistic Gymnastics: Protistha Samanta

6:15 PM – Women’s Vault: Protistha Samanta

CWG 2026 Day 5 Para Athletics: Women’s Shot Put and Men’s 100m

11:35 PM – Women’s Shot Put F57: Sharmila Dhankar and Shilpa K Shyla

1:57 AM (July 28) – Women’s Shot Put F57: Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi

CWG 2026 Day 5 Athletics: Men’s High Jump and Men’s 110m Hurdles

11:40 PM – Men’s High Jump: Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar and J Aadarsh Ram

2:15 AM (July 28) – Men’s 110m Hurdles: Tejas Shirse (Subject to qualification)

CWG 2026 Day 5 Para Swimming: Swatik Patel

12:02 AM (July 28) – Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB9: Swatik Patel (Subject to qualification)

CWG 2026 Day 5 Athletics: Men’s 800m Freestyle and Men’s 200m Butterfly

1:07 AM (July 28) – Men’s 800m Freestyle: Aryan Nehra

1:44 AM (July 28) – Men’s 200m Butterfly: Sajan Prakash (Subject to qualification)

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 (27 July) India Schedule: Full Fixtures, Medal Events, India Timings & Live Streaming Details

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5: Tejaswin Shankar Headlines India’s Medal Hunt; Athletics, Weightlifting, Swimming, And Gymnastics in Focus
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026CWG 2026 Day 5Tejaswin Shankar

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5: Tejaswin Shankar Headlines India’s Medal Hunt; Athletics, Weightlifting, Swimming, And Gymnastics in Focus

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5: Tejaswin Shankar Headlines India’s Medal Hunt; Athletics, Weightlifting, Swimming, And Gymnastics in Focus
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5: Tejaswin Shankar Headlines India’s Medal Hunt; Athletics, Weightlifting, Swimming, And Gymnastics in Focus
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5: Tejaswin Shankar Headlines India’s Medal Hunt; Athletics, Weightlifting, Swimming, And Gymnastics in Focus
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