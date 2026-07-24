Commonwealth Games 2026: First-Ever Braille, Tactile Medals Unveiled Ahead of Glasgow Showpiece

The medals for the Commonwealth Games 2026 were officially unveiled in April during a special ceremony at The Glasgow School of Art (GSA). The reveal took place in the presence of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, who serves as vice-patron of Commonwealth Sport. The new design reflects Glasgow’s identity, drawing inspiration from the city’s historic coat of arms and famous landmarks while introducing several unique features.

Created by award-winning artist and GSA Artist in Residence Militsa Milenkova, the medals feature a distinctive Reuleaux triangle shape, making them unlike any previous Commonwealth Games medal. Milenkova also incorporated braille into the design for the first time in the history of the Games, ensuring the medals represent accessibility and inclusivity alongside artistic innovation.

Glasgow 2026 Makes Commonwealth Games History With First-Ever Braille Medal Design

The medals for the Commonwealth Games 2026 will offer athletes something unique when they step onto the podium in Glasgow. For the first time in the event’s history, the medals include braille and tactile features, making them accessible to visually impaired athletes. The design reflects Glasgow 2026’s focus on inclusivity, with the Games also featuring a record 47 gold medal events across six Para sports. In total, athletes will compete for 215 gold medals across 10 sports and six Para disciplines.

Unlike the traditional circular design, this year’s medals are shaped as a Reuleaux triangle inspired by Glasgow’s historic coat of arms. The surface incorporates patterns influenced by the iconic Finnieston Crane, celebrating the city’s shipbuilding heritage, while the textured finish takes inspiration from Scotland’s tartan. Three distinct surface levels symbolise the podium’s gold, silver and bronze positions, connecting the medal directly to an athlete’s achievement.

The medal was designed by award-winning artist and Glasgow School of Art Artist in Residence Militsa Milenkova, whose concept was selected from entries submitted by students in the institution’s Silversmithing and Jewellery programme. Explaining her vision, she said, “I wanted the medal to be a standout edition of the Commonwealth Games medals.” She added, “When I was thinking about the design, I wanted to try and fit Glasgow into one shape. I was naturally drawn to the symbol of the city – the coat of arms. That’s where I took the distinctive shape from.” Speaking about the historic braille feature, Milenkova said, “And I wanted to make inclusion tangible. I’m so proud that the design is tactile and accessible, with details expressed in Braille on the prize medal for the very first time.”

Glasgow 2026 To Host Biggest-Ever Integrated Para Sport Programme In Commonwealth Games History

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will feature the biggest and most inclusive integrated Para sport programme in the history of the event. Although the overall schedule has been reduced to 10 sports as part of a more sustainable format, organisers have expanded the Para competition, with a record 47 medal events across six sports, surpassing the 44 contested at Birmingham 2022. More than 450 Para athletes will compete in Glasgow, making it the highest proportion of Para athletes ever seen at a Commonwealth Games.

The 2026 edition will also introduce several historic firsts. For the first time at a major multi-sport event, the opening medal of the Games will be awarded in a Para sport, with Para powerlifting kicking off the medal tally. The programme also includes the largest-ever Para track cycling schedule and the most extensive swimming programme in Commonwealth Games history. Unlike the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Commonwealth Games continue to stage Para and able-bodied events together, with all athletes competing during the same event and contributing to one combined medal table.

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