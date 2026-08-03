Commonwealth Games 2026: Gold Medallist Jaismine Lamboria to Carry India’s Flag at Closing Ceremony

Jaismine Lamboria will have the honour of leading India’s contingent at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after being named the country’s flagbearer for the final ceremony, PTI reported.

The boxer has enjoyed a memorable campaign in Scotland, adding another Commonwealth Games gold medal to her growing collection. Jaismine topped the podium in the women’s 57kg category, following her bronze medal-winning performance at the Birmingham 2022 Games.

Her latest triumph further underlines her emergence as one of India’s leading boxers. The 23-year-old has enjoyed an impressive run on the international circuit, having won the world championship in Liverpool last year before securing a silver medal at the Asian Championships earlier in 2026.

Jaismine’s gold was part of an extraordinary campaign for India’s boxing contingent in Glasgow. Indian boxers returned with 10 medals — seven gold and three silver — to register the country’s best-ever performance in the sport at the Commonwealth Games.

The golden run began with Preeti Pawar defeating Canada’s Scarlett Delgado 5-0 in the women’s 54kg final on Saturday, August 1. Jaismine followed suit by producing another dominant 5-0 victory, defeating defending champion Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland to claim gold in the 57kg category.

Her route to the title was not entirely straightforward. Jaismine had to negotiate a tightly contested opening round, with both fighters exchanging significant attacks. She subsequently found her rhythm and took complete control, winning the second round unanimously after landing a series of accurate and powerful combinations.

The remarkable boxing haul was hailed by Boxing Federation of India chief Ajay Singh, who described India’s performance as historic.

“We had an exceptional and historic last two days. Winning seven gold and three silver in boxing is the biggest performance in the last 100 years of CWG,” Ajay Singh said during a media interaction.

Jaismine’s appointment as flagbearer comes as India prepares for another significant moment at the Glasgow Games. The Commonwealth Games flag will be formally handed over to India during the closing ceremony, with Ahmedabad set to host the next edition in 2030.

The handover segment at Glasgow’s Hydro will showcase India’s culture and its connections with the wider Commonwealth community. According to the official release, the presentation will be divided into three acts, focusing on shared values, cultural diversity and connections between nations.

For Jaismine, carrying the Indian flag at the closing ceremony will provide a fitting conclusion to a campaign in which she once again reached the top of the Commonwealth podium.

India’s successful boxing campaign has also provided significant momentum ahead of the 2030 Games, when the country will welcome athletes from across the Commonwealth to Ahmedabad.