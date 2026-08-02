Commonwealth Games 2026: Gulveer Singh Becomes First Indian To Win Medal In 5000m As He Clinches Bronze

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian athlete Gulveer Singh has added another feather to his cap in what has been an impressive Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign for him in Glasgow, Scotland. After winning a historic silver medal earlier in Glasgow during the Men’s 10000 meters race category, he clinched Bronze in the Men’s 5000 meters race, making it two medals. He has also become the first Indian to earn a medal in the Men’s 5000 meters race.

Commonwealth Games 2026: What is the time that Gulveer took to complete his race?

The 28-year-old needed 13:24.95 to finish third in the standings, ending four-hundredths of a second quicker than the next candidate Kenya’s Cornelius Kemboi. Kemboi’s fellow countryman Mathew Kipsang clinched gold, while Australia’s Ky Robinson took home silver while registering a timing of 13:24.70.

Prior to the Commonwealth Games, Gulveer had set the national record with 7:34.49 (outdoor) and 7:38.26 (indoor) in 2025. Gulveer, who serves as a Naib Subedar in The Grenadiers of the Indian Army, had won Bronze in Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok and Asian Games in Hangzhou. Three years later, the Aligarh-born long distance runner earned double gold medals in the men’s 5000m and 10,000m events at the Asian Athletics Championships in 2025 hosted by Gumi.

Commonwealth Games 2026: India’s medal tally nears 40 as Boxing Contingent makes hay

Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 proved to be one of medals for India as it rained for fun. As much as seven boxers in Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal clinched gold in the boxing event. The remaining three in Narender Berwal, Lovlina Borgohain and Jadumani Singh finished with silver.

Out of 39 medals, the sub-continent nation has 13 gold, 17 silver and 9th place, making them 4th in the overall standings, a stark jump from being 9th earlier. While seven gold medals have come from boxing, two have come from Harsh Singh and Asmita Dey, with the latter becoming the first Indian judo to earn gold. Mirabai Chanu accomplished it in Women’s 48 kg weightlifting, Sharmila Dankar did it for Women’s shot put F57 athletics, Dilip Gavit achieved it in Men’s 100 m T47 athletics and Soman Rana earned it in Men’s shot put F57 athletics.

With the 2010 being India’s most successful Commonwealth Games edition, they are still a long way off from getting there. They had racked up 101 medals in Delhi.