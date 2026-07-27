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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026: Gyaneshwari Yadav Wins Silver As Team India Continue Weightlifting Dominance In Glasgow

Commonwealth Games 2026: Gyaneshwari Yadav Wins Silver As Team India Continue Weightlifting Dominance In Glasgow

Gyaneshwari Yadav won silver in the women's 53kg weightlifting event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games as India continued its impressive medal-winning run.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Gyaneshwari Yadav? Indian Weightlifter Wins Silver in Glasgow
Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Gyaneshwari Yadav? Indian Weightlifter Wins Silver in Glasgow

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-27 19:56 IST

India’s outstanding campaign in weightlifting at the 2026 Commonwealth Games gathered further momentum on Monday as Gyaneshwari Yadav produced a superb performance to clinch the silver medal in the women’s 53kg category in Glasgow.

Representing Chhattisgarh, the 22-year-old finished with a combined total of 199kg across the snatch and clean & jerk disciplines, adding another medal to India’s growing tally in weightlifting at the Games.

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Although Gyaneshwari delivered a near-flawless competition, Nigeria’s Onome Omolola Didih proved too strong on the day, producing record-breaking lifts to secure the gold medal.

The Indian began confidently in the snatch event, opening with a successful lift of 82kg before comfortably clearing 85kg in her second attempt. She then completed an impressive 88kg lift in her final attempt, finishing the opening discipline with a perfect record of three successful lifts.

However, Didih maintained her advantage throughout the snatch competition. The Nigerian successfully lifted 85kg, 90kg and 93kg, with her final effort setting new Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games records in the category.

Gyaneshwari responded strongly in the clean & jerk segment. She opened with 103kg, followed it up with a smooth 107kg lift, and then successfully completed 111kg in her final attempt to finish with an overall total of 199kg.

Didih, though, remained out of reach. She opened with 105kg, added 110kg in her second attempt and rounded off a remarkable competition by lifting 113kg. The effort not only secured the gold medal but also established fresh Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games records in the clean & jerk event and overall competition.

Despite missing out on the top step of the podium, Gyaneshwari’s silver medal represents another significant milestone in her rapidly developing career.

The Chhattisgarh lifter has enjoyed an excellent 2026 season. Earlier this year, she won the bronze medal in the women’s 53kg category at the Asian Weightlifting Championships held in Gandhinagar, signalling her emergence as one of India’s brightest weightlifting prospects.

Her latest podium finish also reinforces India’s growing strength in the sport, with the weightlifting contingent continuing to deliver medals consistently on the international stage.

As the Commonwealth Games progress, India’s weightlifters have once again underlined their reputation as one of the nation’s most reliable medal-winning disciplines. Gyaneshwari Yadav’s composed performance against world-class competition has not only earned her a well-deserved silver but has also provided another major boost to India’s overall medal tally in Glasgow.

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Gyaneshwari Yadav Wins Silver As Team India Continue Weightlifting Dominance In Glasgow
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026CWG 2026gyaneshwari yadavgyaneshwari yadav silverindia weightlifting

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Gyaneshwari Yadav Wins Silver As Team India Continue Weightlifting Dominance In Glasgow
Commonwealth Games 2026: Gyaneshwari Yadav Wins Silver As Team India Continue Weightlifting Dominance In Glasgow
Commonwealth Games 2026: Gyaneshwari Yadav Wins Silver As Team India Continue Weightlifting Dominance In Glasgow
Commonwealth Games 2026: Gyaneshwari Yadav Wins Silver As Team India Continue Weightlifting Dominance In Glasgow

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