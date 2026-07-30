LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026: How Has Tejaswin Shankar Performed In 3 Decathlon Events So Far? Check Latest Standings

Commonwealth Games 2026: How Has Tejaswin Shankar Performed In 3 Decathlon Events So Far? Check Latest Standings

Indian decathlete Tejaswin Shankar has come out firing, putting up spirited performances in Shotput, 100 Meter Race and Long Jump on Day 8 of Commonwealth Games 2026 (July 30, Thursday).

Commonwealth Games 2026: How Has Tejaswin Shankar Performed In 3 Decathlon Events So Far? Check Latest Standings. (Image Credits: X)
Commonwealth Games 2026: How Has Tejaswin Shankar Performed In 3 Decathlon Events So Far? Check Latest Standings. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 18:58 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian decathlete Tejaswin Shankar has come out firing, putting up spirited performances in Shotput, 100 Meter Race and Long Jump on Day 8 of Commonwealth Games 2026 (July 30, Thursday). The 27-year-old was under severe doubt following a severe injury to compete on Thursday but has delivered some gutsy performances in the three events so far to stay in contention for the medal.

Commonwealth Games 2026: How has Tejaswin Shankar performed in the three events so far on Thursday?

The first event that Shankar took part in was the 100 meter race. Scotland’s Callum Newby laid down an early marker as Shankar lined up in Heat 2 of the men’s decathlon 100m. The Delhi-born track and field athlete looked confident in Heat 2 of the men’s decathlon 100m and started decently but faded away in the second half. In the process, he finished last among the six runners and ended up with 870 points. Nevertheless, the youngster overcame a disappointing performance in the men’s decathlon 100m race with a hugely positive response in the Long Jump event as he cleared 7.42 meters in the very first attempt.

You Might Be Interested In



The second attempt resulted in 7.82 meters as the jump was worth more than 1000 points, changing the complexion of the leadership board. As far as Shotput goes, the Indian athlete scaled an impressive throw of 13.01 meters in his first attempt, bringing him 668 points but it plummeted to 12.70 meters in the second. Hence, Shankar currently has 2558 points after three Decathlon events placing him on fifth behind, Damian Warner (2765), Lindon Victor (2685), Sammy Ball (2605) and Jami Schlueter (2592).

Commonwealth Games 2026: What injury had Tejaswin Shankar sustained?

A sudden flare-up of acute patellar tendinitis, also known as ‘jumper’s knee’ forced Shankar to withdraw from the men men’s high jump final following a clearance of just his opening height of 2.05 meters.

Nevertheless, a spirited comeback from the 27-year-old and some gutsy performances thus far shows he is back to business. However, with more events still left in the form of 400-meter run, 110-meter hurdles, Discuss Throw, Pole Vault, Javelin Throw and 1,500-meter run, he must be at the top of his game.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Commonwealth Games 2026: How Has Tejaswin Shankar Performed In 3 Decathlon Events So Far? Check Latest Standings
Tags: Commonwealth GamesCommonwealth Games 2026Tejaswin Shankar

RELATED News

Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute to Ajinkya Rahane Goes Viral After Retirement: ‘My Favourite Batting Partner’

What is FIFA Forward Enterprise? Why FIFA Wants a $20 Billion Commercial Subsidiary And What it Means For Football: EXPLAINED

Will Ravichandran Ashwin Replace Ajit Agarkar As India’s Chief Selector? BCCI Eligibility Rules And Truth Behind Viral Claim

Ajinkya Rahane Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri And Jasprit Bumrah Lead Heartfelt Tributes to Former India Captain

Rey Mysterio’s Daughter Aalyah Set for WWE Debut? Training Reports And Viral Cake Photo Hint at WWE Signing Soon

LATEST NEWS

Who is Chhota Rajan? Gangster Gets 7 Years Imprisonment In Passport Forgery Case

Vedic Maths Forum India launches AI-powered Vedic Maths practice platform for personalised mathematics learning

Commonwealth Games 2026: How Has Tejaswin Shankar Performed In 3 Decathlon Events So Far? Check Latest Standings

Invertis University Announces a New Milestone as Region’s First & India’s Fifth Google Agentic AI University

Rat ‘Steals’ Diamond Ornaments Worth Rs 10 Lakh In Karnataka; Video Surfaces

From LPG Prices To Tatkal Tickets: 5 Major Rule Changes From August 1 You Shouldn’t Ignore

Rey Mysterio’s Daughter Aalyah Set for WWE Debut? Training Reports And Viral Cake Photo Hint at WWE Signing Soon

Is Albie Morkel Stephen Fleming’s Successor? CSK Legend Named Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings’ Sister Franchise

Will Insurance Claims And Policyholder Benefits Finally Improve? IRDAI’s New Rules Explained

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Royals, LPL 2026 Match Today: When And Where to Watch JKS vs KRL Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

Commonwealth Games 2026: How Has Tejaswin Shankar Performed In 3 Decathlon Events So Far? Check Latest Standings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Commonwealth Games 2026: How Has Tejaswin Shankar Performed In 3 Decathlon Events So Far? Check Latest Standings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Commonwealth Games 2026: How Has Tejaswin Shankar Performed In 3 Decathlon Events So Far? Check Latest Standings
Commonwealth Games 2026: How Has Tejaswin Shankar Performed In 3 Decathlon Events So Far? Check Latest Standings
Commonwealth Games 2026: How Has Tejaswin Shankar Performed In 3 Decathlon Events So Far? Check Latest Standings
Commonwealth Games 2026: How Has Tejaswin Shankar Performed In 3 Decathlon Events So Far? Check Latest Standings

QUICK LINKS