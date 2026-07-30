Commonwealth Games 2026: How Has Tejaswin Shankar Performed In 3 Decathlon Events So Far? Check Latest Standings

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian decathlete Tejaswin Shankar has come out firing, putting up spirited performances in Shotput, 100 Meter Race and Long Jump on Day 8 of Commonwealth Games 2026 (July 30, Thursday). The 27-year-old was under severe doubt following a severe injury to compete on Thursday but has delivered some gutsy performances in the three events so far to stay in contention for the medal.

Commonwealth Games 2026: How has Tejaswin Shankar performed in the three events so far on Thursday?

The first event that Shankar took part in was the 100 meter race. Scotland’s Callum Newby laid down an early marker as Shankar lined up in Heat 2 of the men’s decathlon 100m. The Delhi-born track and field athlete looked confident in Heat 2 of the men’s decathlon 100m and started decently but faded away in the second half. In the process, he finished last among the six runners and ended up with 870 points. Nevertheless, the youngster overcame a disappointing performance in the men’s decathlon 100m race with a hugely positive response in the Long Jump event as he cleared 7.42 meters in the very first attempt.

🚨 CWG 2026 UPDATE 🚨

improvement for Tejaswin Shankar in Shot Put! 🎯 3rd attempt gets him to 13.09m, bagging 673 points in the Decathlon. Not far off the 13.31m he threw in Ranchi during his 8000+ point haul.#Glasgow2026 #CWG2026 #Athletics #IndiaAtCWG pic.twitter.com/0eJ7cDsMRo — Raj Zambre (@Raj30453) July 30, 2026







The second attempt resulted in 7.82 meters as the jump was worth more than 1000 points, changing the complexion of the leadership board. As far as Shotput goes, the Indian athlete scaled an impressive throw of 13.01 meters in his first attempt, bringing him 668 points but it plummeted to 12.70 meters in the second. Hence, Shankar currently has 2558 points after three Decathlon events placing him on fifth behind, Damian Warner (2765), Lindon Victor (2685), Sammy Ball (2605) and Jami Schlueter (2592).

Commonwealth Games 2026: What injury had Tejaswin Shankar sustained?

A sudden flare-up of acute patellar tendinitis, also known as ‘jumper’s knee’ forced Shankar to withdraw from the men men’s high jump final following a clearance of just his opening height of 2.05 meters.

Nevertheless, a spirited comeback from the 27-year-old and some gutsy performances thus far shows he is back to business. However, with more events still left in the form of 400-meter run, 110-meter hurdles, Discuss Throw, Pole Vault, Javelin Throw and 1,500-meter run, he must be at the top of his game.