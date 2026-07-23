Commonwealth Games 2026: India Survive Tie-Break Against Malta, Prevail In Bowls Women’s Pairs Event

Commonwealth Games 2026: With the Commonwealth Games 2026 getting underway, India’s campaign has got off to a bright start on July 23, Thursday. In what was a tie-break against Malta, the Indian pair of Rupa Rani Tirkey (lead) and Pinki (skip) clinched the first set 7-1 but lost the second 3-4, sending the match into a tie-break. But both Tirkey and Pinki held their nerves to win the final game or bowl.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who are Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki?

In the 2022 Commonwealth Games, India’s women’s fours team, comprising Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Tirkey, achieved a historic milestone by securing a gold medal in Birmingham. This victory transformed Lawn Bowls from a relatively obscure sport in India into a national sensation. It also marked India’s first-ever final appearance in the women’s fours format of the competition.

Rupa, who initially played kabaddi in her youth, eventually gravitated towards Lawn Bowls. Her father was employed at a post office, a position later assumed by her mother. Her sister, Reema Rani Tirkey, is a cricket player. Despite being Asian runners-up, second only to Malaysia, the international medals won by the team primarily served to finance their subsequent major tours, with athletes often expected to partially cover their travel expenses.

Pinki’s introduction to lawn bowling was serendipitous, as her school housed one of only two lawn bowling greens and training facilities in Delhi. She began playing recreationally in 2007. In a remarkable display of skill, Pinki and her team outperformed the South African contingent, securing a 17-10 victory. India started strongly, establishing a significant lead of 7-2 by the end of the fifth end.

Nevertheless, South Africa, a formidable force in Commonwealth Games Lawn Bowls, mounted a comeback, leveling the score at 8-8 by the 10th end and even taking a 10-8 lead in the 11th end. However, the Indian team orchestrated a successful comeback to clinch the match.

Commonwealth Games 2026: How India got their first medal of the event guaranteed?

Meanwhile, India got their first medal guaranteed even before the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2026 got underway. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, the Olympic medalist from Assam, was named in the category of women’s 75kg middleweight, got a direct passage to the semi-finals as she received a bye in a field of just five boxers. With only five athletes in the draw, three, including Borgohain, progressed to the last four.

Lovlina will face Taafaki in the semi-finals.