Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Judoka’s Preparations In Glasgow Delayed After Luggage Goes Missing

Commonwealth Games 2026: With only two days left for the Judo competition in the Commonwealth Games 2026 to commence, the Indian contingent have run into an unexpected hurdle as the luggage of several athletes have yet to arrive with the team in Glasgow. The incident comes after the boxing team encountered a similar hindrance before the Commonwealth Games in Scotland even began.

Commonwealth Games 2026: What is the current status of Indian judoka’s luggage?

According to a report unveiled by PTI, luggage of multiple judokas didn’t make the trip, leaving the athletes without the training uniform and other training gear. As a result, their preparations have taken a severe hit. The report further claimed that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has taken cognisance of the matter and is working hard with the concerned authorities to ensure that the respective belongings reaches the appropriate athlete.

With the competition set to begin on July 31, not only the Indian athletes but also the officials will be hoping for a quick resolution and minimal disruption to the athletes’ final preparations. As for the delay of the Indian Boxers’ luggage, a similar incident took place. With the baggage containing the athlete’s competition and training equipment, they were forced to make alternative arrangements while waiting for the arrival. According to PTI, the IOA and local authorities will remain in constant touch with the concerned airlines to ensure that the missing baggage is delivered to the athletes.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who are the Judoka candidates in the Indian contingent?

With Arun Kumar and Tulika Mann ruled out, the remaining participants in the Judoka category are Asmita Dey, Shraddha Kadubal Chopade, Yamini Mourya, Unnati Sharma, Inunganbi Takhellambam, Ishroop Narang, Harsh Singh, Rohit Basir Majgul, Harsh Tokas, Karanjit Singh Maan, Avtar Singh and Yash Ghangas.

For the unversed, Arun was ruled out of the Commonwealth Games due to a doping violation, while Tulika Mann was withdrawn on the grounds of a whereabouts failure, reportedly not even travelling to Glasgow. She was reportedly one of the biggest medal hopes for India in Judo.

So far, India have clinched 12 medals in the event, comprising 2 gold, 7 silver and 3 bronze. The two gold medals have gone to Mirabai Chanu (women’s 48kg weightlifting) and Sharmila (women’s shot put F57).