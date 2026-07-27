Commonwealth Games 2026: Jadumani Singh Defeats Pakistan’s Sumama Rehman, Dedicates Victory To Kargil Heroes

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian boxer Jadumani Singh Mandengbam secured his spot in the men’s 55kg quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with a decisive victory over Pakistan’s Sumama Rehman on Sunday, dedicating his victory to the heroes of the Kargil War. In the Round of 16, the 22-year-old put on a strong performance to defeat Rehman 5-0 by unanimous decision, maintaining India’s medal chances in the weight class.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Jadumani Singh dedicates win to Kargil heroes

After the bout, Jadumani paid tribute to India’s Kargil heroes and vowed to go all the way in Glasgow. Coincidentally, Jadumani’s win over the Pakistani boxer came on July 26, which is a day observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas in India. “I dedicate my win to the Kargil heroes. I felt great winning against Pakistan. I will perform even better in the quarterfinals and secure a Gold for India,” he said after the bout.

India celebrates 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas

Earlier on Sunday, the whole country commemorated the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas with tributes to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Jadumani Singh Continues Fine Form

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan contest lived up to its billing, but Jadumani remained in complete control throughout the bout, earning the unanimous verdict from all five judges. The Pakistani boxer had entered the contest after receiving a bye in the opening round, while Jadumani had already impressed with a 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Scotland’s Aaron Cullen in the Round of 32. The latest victory ensured the Manipuri boxer progressed to the last eight, where he will fight on Tuesday for a place in the semifinals.

Jadumani, who won a silver medal in the 50kg category at the World Boxing Cup Finals in Noida last year before moving up to the 55kg division this season, has looked in fine form throughout the tournament with back-to-back unanimous decision victories.

Jadumani Singh a win away from a CWG 2026 medal

With his win over Pakistan’s Sumama Rehman on Sunday, Jadumani Singh has certainly raised the nation’s hopes for winning yet another medal in Glasgow. In the Commonwealth Games, semi-finalists are guaranteed a medal in spite of the result. Both losing semi-finalists receive bronze medals. However, boxing fans would be hoping for a better finish than a bronze medal given the form Jadumani has shown so far in CWG 2026.

Earlier, India’s co-flag bearer, Lovlina Borgohain, had secured a medal without even fighting after she received a bye in the quarter-finals and would now feature directly in the semi-final. Borgohain will be fighting in the Women’s 75 kg category and would be the favourite to at least reach the final.

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