Commonwealth Games 2026: Jadumani Singh, Preeti Pawar and Priya Ghanghas Guarantee Boxing Medals For Team India

Indian boxers continued their commanding run at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, and Jadumani Singh Mandengbam punching their way into the semifinals of their respective weight categories at the Scottish Event Campus on July 28. By virtue of reaching the last four, all three pugilists have officially guaranteed themselves at least a bronze medal, pushing India’s guaranteed boxing haul at Glasgow 2026 to four medals.

Preeti Masterclass Sparks Medal Rush

Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar opened the medal rush in the women’s 54kg quarterfinal against Northern Ireland’s Nicole Clyde. Despite giving away a noticeable height advantage, the 22-year-old Indian dictated the tempo from the opening bell.

Utilizing sharp footwork, rapid movement, and crisp combinations, Preeti repeatedly breached Clyde’s guard. She swept the scorecards in all three rounds to claim a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision victory, securing her first-ever Commonwealth Games podium finish. She will face Zambia’s Catherine Mwape in the semifinals.

Priya and Jadumani Outclass Opponents

Reigning Asian champion Priya Ghanghas maintained India’s momentum in the women’s 60kg division. Squaring off against local favorite Niamh Mitchell of Scotland, Priya delivered a tactical masterclass, out-punching her rival over three intense rounds to secure her semifinal berth.

In the men’s 55kg category, Manipur’s Jadumani Singh Mandengbam extended his stellar form. Fresh off his victory against Pakistan’s Sumama Rehman in the Round of 16, Jadumani outmaneuvered Zambia’s Mwengo Mwale in a high-octane quarterfinal clash. Combining fast hand speed with counter-attacking precision, Jadumani sealed the win to assure India of a medal in the men’s division.

With Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain already assured of a medal in the 75kg category, the trio’s triumphs cap off a near-flawless quarterfinal outing for the Indian boxing contingent in Glasgow.