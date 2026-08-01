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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026: Jadumani Singh Settles for Silver After Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Win Gold Medals

Commonwealth Games 2026: Jadumani Singh Settles for Silver After Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Win Gold Medals

India's impressive boxing campaign continued on Saturday, August 1, as Jadumani Singh Mandengbam secured the silver medal in the men's 55kg category after going down to Australia's Jye Dixon by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the final. While Jadumani narrowly missed out on gold, India had already celebrated two gold medals earlier in the day through Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria, ensuring another successful day for the boxing contingent at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Jadumani Singh Settles for Silver After Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Win Gold Medals
Commonwealth Games 2026: Jadumani Singh Settles for Silver After Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Win Gold Medals

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 17:55 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026: India’s impressive boxing campaign continued on Saturday, August 1, as Jadumani Singh Mandengbam secured the silver medal in the men’s 55kg category after going down to Australia’s Jye Dixon by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the final. While Jadumani narrowly missed out on gold, India had already celebrated two gold medals earlier in the day through Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria, ensuring another successful day for the boxing contingent at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Jadumani produced a spirited performance in the gold-medal bout and made an encouraging start by edging the opening round on three of the five judges’ scorecards. However, Dixon gradually took control with his superior reach, sharp counter-punching and effective movement to claim Australia’s gold medal.

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Jadumani Singh Wins Silver Medal in Men’s 55kg Boxing

The Indian boxer attempted to pressure Dixon throughout the contest and enjoyed success early by picking his shots carefully. However, the Australian responded strongly in the second round, using his physical advantage to create space before landing accurate combinations, including a double jab followed by a powerful right hand that helped him sweep the round on all five judges’ cards.

Jadumani came out aggressively in the final round, targeting the body and landing a clean right cross-left jab combination. Dixon, though, remained composed under pressure and answered with a sharp right uppercut during the closing exchanges. Three judges scored the contest 29-28 in favour of Dixon, while the remaining two returned 30-27 scorelines, handing the Australian a unanimous victory.

India Continue Strong Boxing Medal Haul

Jadumani’s silver came after Preeti Pawar opened India’s boxing gold medal account with a dominant victory over Canada’s Scarlett Savannah Delgado in the women’s 54kg final. Shortly afterwards, Jaismine Lamboria defeated Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh by a unanimous 5-0 decision to clinch India’s second boxing gold of the day. With several more Indian boxers scheduled to compete in finals later on Saturday, the country’s medal tally is expected to receive another significant boost before the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games.

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Jadumani Singh Settles for Silver After Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Win Gold Medals
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Jadumani Singh Settles for Silver After Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Win Gold Medals
Commonwealth Games 2026: Jadumani Singh Settles for Silver After Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Win Gold Medals
Commonwealth Games 2026: Jadumani Singh Settles for Silver After Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Win Gold Medals
Commonwealth Games 2026: Jadumani Singh Settles for Silver After Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Win Gold Medals

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