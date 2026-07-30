LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026: Jasmine Lamboriya Assures India Of Another Medal, Becomes 6th Boxer To Reach Semi-Finals On Day 7

Commonwealth Games 2026: Jasmine Lamboriya Assures India Of Another Medal, Becomes 6th Boxer To Reach Semi-Finals On Day 7

Indian boxer Jasmine Lamboriya has assured the country of yet another medal as they continue their dominance in the sport in Commonwealth Games 2026.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Jasmine Lamboriya Assures India Of Another Medal, Becomes 6th Boxer To Reach Semi-Finals On Day 7. (Image Credits: X)
Commonwealth Games 2026: Jasmine Lamboriya Assures India Of Another Medal, Becomes 6th Boxer To Reach Semi-Finals On Day 7. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 00:26 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian boxer Jasmine Lamboriya has assured the country of yet another medal as they continue their dominance in the sport in Commonwealth Games 2026. With 10 Indian boxers in the semi-finals of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, it has eclipsed its medal tally of Birmingham 2022, setting the stage for another piece of history.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Jasmine Lamboriya takes full control of contest in the final round

The 24-year-old from Haryana prevailed in a closely fought contest against England’s Elise Glynn, producing a strong finish in the final round to earn the judges’ nod and guarantee herself at least a bronze medal. With all losing semifinalists receiving bronze, Lamboria has now secured her second successive Commonwealth Games medal after claiming bronze at the Birmingham 2022 edition, according to ESPN.

You Might Be Interested In

The bout remained evenly poised for much of the three rounds, with both boxers matching each other punch for punch. Glynn attempted to force the pace with aggressive body attacks in the closing stages, but Lamboria countered smartly with sharp movement and timely combinations. The Indian sealed the contest with an impressive final-round display, convincing four of the five judges to award her the victory by a 4-1 split decision. Lamboria, who begins the tournament as the reigning world champion, has kept her quest for Commonwealth Games gold alive and will now face her semifinal on July 31.

She also became the sixth Indian boxer to assure the country of a medal from the boxing contingent on Day 7 in Glasgow.
Earlier, Sakshi Choudhary (women’s 51kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women’s 70kg), Sachin Siwach (men’s 60kg), Ankush Yadav (men’s 80kg) and Narender Berwal (men’s 90+kg) all advanced to the semifinals with quarterfinal victories, ensuring at least bronze medals.

India’s boxing contingent has emerged as one of the biggest contributors to the country’s medal tally at the Games, with nine medals now guaranteed from the sport, as Jadumani Singh, Priya Ghanghas and Preeti Pawar had assured India of at least a medal with their quarter-final wins on Day 6. With Lamboria’s victory, India have secured 12 medals overall at the Glasgow Games so far–two gold, seven silver and three bronze–with several more podium finishes now assured as the boxers progress to the semifinal stage.

(With inputs from ANI)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Commonwealth Games 2026: Jasmine Lamboriya Assures India Of Another Medal, Becomes 6th Boxer To Reach Semi-Finals On Day 7
Tags: Commonwealth GamesCommonwealth Games 2026

RELATED News

Delhi Premier League 2026 Kicks Off On July 31: Full Schedule, Squads, Captains And Live Streaming Details- All You Need To Know

Commonwealth Games 2026 July 30 Schedule: Check India Events, Timings, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know

Stephen Fleming To Be Appointed As England’s Test Coach After CSK Exit? Here’s What We Know

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Judoka’s Preparations In Glasgow Delayed After Luggage Goes Missing

Ben Stokes To Make Retirement U-Turn? Former Australia All-Rounder Predicts Huge Comeback

LATEST NEWS

Lock Upp 2: Yogesh Rawat Calls Shreya Kalra’s Boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal ‘Rental Boyfriend’ During Explosive Fight

Elderly Man Dies After Falling In Open Drain In Noida; Locals Blame Civic Bodies

Ben Stokes To Make Retirement U-Turn? Former Australia All-Rounder Predicts Huge Comeback

Is Suriya 47 Releasing This Diwali? Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Why Ukraine Is Urging India To Take Tough Stance Against Russia Over Black Sea Attacks

Are Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Leaving London? Report Claims India Star Purchases ₹18.29 Crore Worth House In Mumbai

Litton Das Named Bangladesh ODI Team Captain After Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s Removal

Explained: Is Sheikh Hasina Returning To Bangladesh? Legal Risks, Charges And Political Impact

Who Are The Two People Karan Johar Says Changed His Life? Filmmaker Reveals On Guru Purnima

Brazilian Defender Victor Gabriel Suspended Until Opponent Recovers After Horror Tackle: WATCH Viral Video

Commonwealth Games 2026: Jasmine Lamboriya Assures India Of Another Medal, Becomes 6th Boxer To Reach Semi-Finals On Day 7

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Commonwealth Games 2026: Jasmine Lamboriya Assures India Of Another Medal, Becomes 6th Boxer To Reach Semi-Finals On Day 7

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Commonwealth Games 2026: Jasmine Lamboriya Assures India Of Another Medal, Becomes 6th Boxer To Reach Semi-Finals On Day 7
Commonwealth Games 2026: Jasmine Lamboriya Assures India Of Another Medal, Becomes 6th Boxer To Reach Semi-Finals On Day 7
Commonwealth Games 2026: Jasmine Lamboriya Assures India Of Another Medal, Becomes 6th Boxer To Reach Semi-Finals On Day 7
Commonwealth Games 2026: Jasmine Lamboriya Assures India Of Another Medal, Becomes 6th Boxer To Reach Semi-Finals On Day 7

QUICK LINKS