Commonwealth Games 2026 Judo Updates: Yamini Mourya, Harsh Singh And Asmita Dey Reach Finals, Assure India Three Medals

Commonwealth Games 2026: In what was only the first day of Judo in Commonwealth Games 2026, the trio of Yamini Mourya, Harsh Singh And Asmita Dey have reigned supreme for India. All three athletes have managed to reach the finals of the competition, assuring India of three medals in the category. With the final now pending, Yamini, Harsh and Asmita can also win gold as the event nears its business end.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who are Yamini Mourya, Harsh Singh and Asmita Dey?

Competing in the women’s 57kg weight category in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, she had won medals on multiple occasions in the Senior National Championship and clinched gold at India’s U18 and U21 National Championships. The youngster had showcased early promise by winning bronze at the Asian U18 Championships in Bangkok in 2015. The year 2025 saw her clinch silver at the Pacific Games in Honiara. Yamini is also the first-ever Indian judoka to win a medal at the FISU World University Games as she earned bronze in 2023. She beat South Africa’s Donne Breytenbach in the semi-finals.

Harsh Singh, meanwhile, hails from Dwarka, Delhi and reportedly trains under the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS). He has received heavy backing from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) as a Khelo India athlete and emerged one of the sportspersons to watch out for in the near future. The 23-year-old is also a frequent competitor on the International Judo Federation (IJF) circuit, playing in global and marquee tournaments like Barysy Grand Slam and the Qingdao Grand Prix. He competed in the men’s 60kg (Extra-lightweight) category in Glasgow. Harsh overcame Australia’s Pedro Carlos Antun Neto in the semis.

As for Asmita Dey, she was born on March 22, 2003, in Belonia, South Tripura. The 23-year-old comes from a very humble background and is the daughter of a bicycle repair shop owner. Having started her career with Athletics, a coach later spotted her talent and transitioned into judo. Asmita has received backing too from Sports Authority of India and reportedly trains at the SAI Regional Centre in Bhopal under coach Yashpal Solanki. The youngster beat Scotland’s Summer Shaw in a close semi-final.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who are the other Indian Judo athletes to win medal in the Games?

Sushila Devi Likmabam, Tulika Mann and Navjot Channa had clinched silver, while Vijay Kumar Yadav and Sunil Kumar won bronze.

Since gold had never been won before, the trio have the chance to create history this year.