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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026 (July 23): India Day 1 Schedule, Opening Ceremony, Where to Watch CWG 2026 Live

Commonwealth Games 2026 (July 23): India Day 1 Schedule, Opening Ceremony, Where to Watch CWG 2026 Live

Commonwealth Games 2026 begins in Glasgow with India’s campaign starting in Lawn Bowls. Gold medallists Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki compete in Women’s Pairs, while Putul Sonowal features in Men’s Singles. Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain lead India at the Opening Ceremony.

Check out India's schedule for the Commonwealth Games 2026 on July 23. Image Credit: ANI
Check out India's schedule for the Commonwealth Games 2026 on July 23. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 10:15 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026 India Schedule (July 23): The wait is over; Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow will be kicking off today. The Indian contingent is led by Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain as the flagbearers in the opening ceremony. However, before the ceremonial event, members of the Lawn Bowls team of the Indian contingent will be in action in two events during the day. Having won gold medals in the Women’s team event in 2022, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki will be participating in the pairs event before the Men’s singles, where Putul Sonowal will be in action.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 1: India Schedule For 23rd July

India will be kicking off the Commonwealth Games 2026 with the Lawn Bowls event, where both their women’s and men’s athletes will be in action. While it is expected that the focus of Indian viewers will be on the opening ceremony scheduled later in the day, three athletes will be in action to kick off what could be a tough Games for the country due to the reduction in sports.

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India’s campaign at CWG 2026 in Glasgow begins with Lawn Bowls Women’s Pairs, where Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki will face Connie and Rebecca Rixon from Malta. Given the success of both Indian players in the previous edition, albeit in a team event, it is expected that they will win tonight and proceed further. 

Later in the day on the Lawn Bowls ground, India’s Putul Sonowal, ranked world number 21, will be competing in the Men’s singles event. However, he faces fierce competition in the form of Canada’s Ryan Buster. Buster, not only the reigning World Champion but is already a  World Bowls Hall of Famer despite still playing in his career. Playing in his seventh consecutive Commonwealth Games, Buster will be the favourite to win against Sonowal.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 1: India Lawn Bowls Schedule

  • Lawn Bowls (Women’s Pair): Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki vs Connie and Rebecca Rixon (Malta) at 4:50 PM

  • Lawn Bowls (Men’s Singles): Putul Sonwal vs Ryan Buster (Canada) at 6:15 PM

Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony

The Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony will kick off around midnight as per Indian time. Indian fans can watch the ceremony at 12:30 AM (July 24), 8:00 PM Local Time. 

Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?

Indian fans can watch the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India on both Television and online. Sony Sports Network will be telecasting CWG 2026 on its TV channels: Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, and Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi HD. Additionally, DD Sports will provide a free-to-air broadcast for the fans. 

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Breaks Silence on NEET Exam Paper Leak Protests in Delhi, Urges Dialogue and Peace

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Commonwealth Games 2026 (July 23): India Day 1 Schedule, Opening Ceremony, Where to Watch CWG 2026 Live
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Commonwealth Games 2026 (July 23): India Day 1 Schedule, Opening Ceremony, Where to Watch CWG 2026 Live
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