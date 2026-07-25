Commonwealth Games 2026 July 26 Schedule: Check India Events, Timings, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know

Commonwealth Games 2026 July 26 Schedule: India will have another action-packed day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Sunday, July 26, with several medal contenders set to compete across multiple disciplines. Olympic champion Mirabai Chanu headlines India’s campaign in women’s weightlifting, while Rishikanta Singh and Raja Muthupandi will also aim for podium finishes. India’s bowlers continue their sectional matches, the boxing team returns to the ring for Round of 16 bouts, and the men’s artistic gymnastics and swimming teams will look to challenge for medals. Here’s the complete schedule of Indian athletes in action on Day 4 (all timings in IST).

Commonwealth Games 2026 July 26: India Schedule (IST)

Bowls and Para Bowls

1:00 PM: Women’s Pairs, Section B – India (Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki Singh) vs Namibia (Diana Viljoen & Amanda Steenkamp)

Women’s Pairs, Section B – India (Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki Singh) vs Namibia (Diana Viljoen & Amanda Steenkamp) 7:15 PM: Men’s Singles, Section D – Putul Sonowal vs Shaun Parnis (Malta)

Men’s Singles, Section D – Putul Sonowal vs Shaun Parnis (Malta) 10:05 PM: Women’s Pairs, Section B – England (Amy Pharaoh & Sian Honnor) vs India (Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki Singh)

Weightlifting (Medal Events)

2:15 PM: Men’s 60kg Final – Rishikanta Singh

Men’s 60kg Final – Rishikanta Singh 6:45 PM: Women’s 48kg Final – Mirabai Chanu

Women’s 48kg Final – Mirabai Chanu 11:15 PM: Men’s 65kg Final – Raja Muthupandi

Artistic Gymnastics

4:30 PM: Men’s All-Around Final – Yogeshwar Singh, Tapan Mohanty (Medal Event)

Swimming and Para Swimming

4:39 PM: Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats – Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh S. Gowda & Dhakshan Shashikumar

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats – Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh S. Gowda & Dhakshan Shashikumar 1:56 AM (July 27): Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final – India (Subject to qualification, Medal Event)

Boxing

10:45 PM: Women’s 54kg Round of 16 – Preeti Pawar vs Deborah Mtenje (Malawi)

Women’s 54kg Round of 16 – Preeti Pawar vs Deborah Mtenje (Malawi) 11:45 PM: Men’s 55kg Round of 16 – Jadumani Singh vs Sumama Rehman (Pakistan)

Men’s 55kg Round of 16 – Jadumani Singh vs Sumama Rehman (Pakistan) 12:45 AM (July 27): Men’s 65kg Round of 16 – Aditya Pratap Yadav vs Nuhu Batte (Uganda)

Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 Live in India?

Fans in India can watch the Commonwealth Games 2026 live on the JioHotstar app and website. The Games are also being televised live on the Star Sports Network, providing comprehensive coverage of India’s events throughout the competition.

India’s Medal Hopes on Day 4

India’s biggest medal prospects on Sunday come from weightlifting, where Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will be among the favourites in the women’s 48kg event. Rishikanta Singh and Raja Muthupandi will also aim to add to India’s medal tally in their respective categories. In gymnastics, Yogeshwar Singh and Tapan Mohanty have an opportunity to challenge for a podium finish, while the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team will target qualification for the medal race.