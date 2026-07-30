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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026, July 29 Results: Dilip Wins Gold; Basil, Sreeshankar Clinch Silvers on Landmark Day | Check All Yesterday Results Here

Commonwealth Games 2026, July 29 Results: Dilip Wins Gold; Basil, Sreeshankar Clinch Silvers on Landmark Day | Check All Yesterday Results Here

India enjoyed another memorable day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Wednesday (July 29), adding more medals across para athletics, athletics and boxing. Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil scripted history with a gold-silver finish in the men's 100m T47 event, while Murali Sreeshankar clinched his second successive Commonwealth Games silver medal in the men's long jump.

Commonwealth Games 2026, July 29 Results: Dilip Wins Gold; Basil, Sreeshankar Clinch Silvers on Landmark Day | Check All Yesterday Results Here
Commonwealth Games 2026, July 29 Results: Dilip Wins Gold; Basil, Sreeshankar Clinch Silvers on Landmark Day | Check All Yesterday Results Here

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 09:37 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 Highlights: India enjoyed another memorable day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Wednesday (July 29), adding more medals across para athletics, athletics and boxing. Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil scripted history with a gold-silver finish in the men’s 100m T47 event, while Murali Sreeshankar clinched his second successive Commonwealth Games silver medal in the men’s long jump. India’s boxers also continued their impressive campaign, with six more pugilists sealing semifinal spots to guarantee medals for the country.

Dilip Mahadu Gavit Leads Historic Indian 1-2 Finish

India’s para athletics contingent produced one of the standout moments of the Games as Dilip Mahadu Gavit stormed to gold in the men’s 100m T47 final with a Commonwealth Games record time of 10.71 seconds. Fellow Indian Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath followed closely behind to claim silver in 10.83 seconds, completing a memorable Indian one-two finish.

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The victory handed India its third gold medal of the Glasgow Games after earlier triumphs from Mirabai Chanu and Sharmila Dhankar. Both Gavit and Basil also recorded season-best timings during the historic race.

Murali Sreeshankar Wins Second Consecutive CWG Silver

Murali Sreeshankar continued his remarkable comeback by winning the silver medal in the men’s long jump with a best leap of 8.09m. The Indian opened with an 8.03m effort before improving to secure second place, finishing behind Scotland’s Stephen McKenzie while edging out Jamaica’s Tajay Gayle.

The silver medal marked Sreeshankar’s second consecutive podium finish at the Commonwealth Games after also finishing runner-up at the previous edition.

India’s Boxers Guarantee 10 Medals

India’s boxing team enjoyed another dominant day, with six more boxers progressing to the semifinals to guarantee at least bronze medals.

  • Sakshi Choudhary (Women’s 51kg)
  • Arundhati Choudhary (Women’s 70kg)
  • Sachin Siwach (Men’s 60kg)
  • Ankush Panghal (Men’s 80kg)
  • Narender Berwal (Men’s +90kg)
  • Jaismine Lamboria (Women’s 57kg)

The six joined Lovlina Borgohain, Priya Ghanghas, Preeti Pawar and Jadumani Singh, taking India’s guaranteed boxing medal tally to 10. Reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria capped the day by defeating England’s Elise Glynn 4-1 in the women’s 57kg quarterfinal.

Indian Athletes Reach More Finals

India also enjoyed success in track and field qualification events. Animesh Kujur progressed to the men’s 200m semifinals, while Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill booked their places in the men’s shot put final.

In the men’s 400m hurdles, both Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh K Tamilarasan qualified for the final as the two fastest non-automatic qualifiers. Santhosh clocked 49.51 seconds, while Yashas finished in 49.65 seconds to secure the final two qualifying spots.

India Continue Winning Run in Lawn Bowls

India’s impressive performances in lawn bowls also continued as the men’s pairs combination of Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar defeated Namibia to strengthen their chances of advancing further in the competition.

With medals flowing across para athletics, athletics and boxing, India concluded another highly successful day in Glasgow and remained firmly in contention for several more podium finishes heading into the next round of competition.

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Commonwealth Games 2026, July 29 Results: Dilip Wins Gold; Basil, Sreeshankar Clinch Silvers on Landmark Day | Check All Yesterday Results Here
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026

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Commonwealth Games 2026, July 29 Results: Dilip Wins Gold; Basil, Sreeshankar Clinch Silvers on Landmark Day | Check All Yesterday Results Here
Commonwealth Games 2026, July 29 Results: Dilip Wins Gold; Basil, Sreeshankar Clinch Silvers on Landmark Day | Check All Yesterday Results Here
Commonwealth Games 2026, July 29 Results: Dilip Wins Gold; Basil, Sreeshankar Clinch Silvers on Landmark Day | Check All Yesterday Results Here
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