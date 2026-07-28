Commonwealth Games 2026 July 29 Schedule: Check India Events, Timings, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know

Commonwealth Games 2026 July 29 Schedule: The caravan of Commonwealth Games 2026 rolls along as India hope to add more to their medal tally in event hosted by Glasgow, Scotland. While India have earned 10 medals thus far, which by no means is a small achievement, their standing is still currently eighth, behind Australia, England, Canada, Scotland, Nigeria, Malaysia and South Africa. India’s tally in gold is only two, with Mirabai Chanu and accomplishing it in weightlifting, followed by Sharmila Dhankar achieving it in Para Athletics. With a handful of medal events on July 29, Wednesday, the sub-continent nation has the opportunity to add to its tally.

Commonwealth Games 2026 July 27: India Schedule (IST)

WEIGHTLIFTING

2:00 PM – Women’s 77kg final (medal event) – Sanjana

ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS

3:35 PM – Men’s shot put qualifying – Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Group A), Samardeep Singh Gill (Group B)

4:02 PM – Men’s 200m, Round 1 – Animesh Kujur (Heat 4)

11:54 PM – Men’s long jump final (medal event) – M. Sreeshankar, Lokesh Sathyanathan

BOXING

4:45 PM – Women’s 51kg quarterfinal – Sakshi Chaudhary vs Caitlyn Fryers (Northern Ireland)

5:30 PM – Women’s 70kg quarterfinal – Arundhati Choudhary vs Morgan Henderson (New Zealand)

6:15 PM – Men’s 60kg quarterfinal – Sachin Siwach vs Treasure Moremi (Botswana)

7:00 PM – Men’s 80kg quarterfinal – Ankush Panghal vs Jade Micock (Seychelles)

7:30 PM – Men’s 90+kg quarterfinal – Narender Berwal vs Michael Seko (Samoa)

11:00 PM – Women’s 57kg quarterfinal – Jaismine Lamboria vs Elise Glynn (England)

SWIMMING AND PARA SWIMMING

3:12 PM – Men’s 200m freestyle heats – Sajan Prakash (Heat 4), Aneesh S. Gowda (Heat 5)

3:44 PM – Men’s 50m freestyle S7 Heats – Chaitanya Kulkarni, Suyash Jadhav

11:37 PM – Men’s 100m backstroke final (medal event) – Srihari Nataraj (Subject to qualification)

11:51 PM – Men’s 200m freestyle final (medal event) – Sajan Prakash, Aneesh S. Gowda (Subject to qualification)

BOWLS AND PARA BOWLS

8:55 PM – Men’s pairs Sectional Play, Section B Round 2 – India (Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar) vs Namibia (Waylon Wentzel and Christo Steenkamp)

Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 Live in India?

Fans in India can watch the Commonwealth Games on TV on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming of the same shall be available on Sony LIV. A free-to-air coverage is also available on DD Sports.

Who are India’s Medal hopes on Day 7?

The likes of Sanjana (Weightlifting), M. Sreeshankar (Men’s Long Jump Final) and Lokesh Sathyanathan (Men’s Long Jump Final) carry considerable hopes of bringing a medal for India. Meanwhile, the candidates competing in the Boxing quarter-final also have an opportunity of assuring India of a medal.