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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026, July 30 Results: Lovepreet Wins Silver, Seema Wins Bronze; Neeraj Chopra in Javelins Finals| Check All Yesterday Results Here

Commonwealth Games 2026, July 30 Results: Lovepreet Wins Silver, Seema Wins Bronze; Neeraj Chopra in Javelins Finals| Check All Yesterday Results Here

India enjoyed another productive day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Thursday (July 30), adding two more medals to their tally. Lovepreet Singh claimed silver in the men's +110kg weightlifting event, while Seema Kaliramna battled her way to bronze in the women's discus throw. There was more good news in athletics as Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh all qualified for the men's javelin throw final.

Commonwealth Games 2026, July 30 Results: Lovepreet Wins Silver, Seema Wins Bronze; Neeraj Chopra in Javelins Finals| Check All Yesterday Results Here
Commonwealth Games 2026, July 30 Results: Lovepreet Wins Silver, Seema Wins Bronze; Neeraj Chopra in Javelins Finals| Check All Yesterday Results Here

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 09:58 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026, July 30 Results: India enjoyed another productive day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Thursday (July 30), adding two more medals to their tally. Lovepreet Singh claimed silver in the men’s +110kg weightlifting event, while Seema Kaliramna battled her way to bronze in the women’s discus throw. There was more good news in athletics as Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh all qualified for the men’s javelin throw final, while Tejaswin Shankar stayed firmly in contention for a decathlon medal after an impressive opening day.

India’s lawn bowls duo of Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar continued their unbeaten run with a thrilling victory over Botswana, while national record holders Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu booked places in the men’s triple jump final. However, there was disappointment for Parul Chaudhary, Animesh Kujur and Vishal TK, who failed to progress in their respective athletics events, while the cycling team also endured a difficult day.

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Lovepreet Singh Wins Silver in Weightlifting

Lovepreet Singh produced the performance of his career to secure the silver medal in the men’s +110kg weightlifting category. The Indian lifter broke the Commonwealth Games snatch record with a lift of 176kg before finishing with a combined total of 388kg (176kg+212kg).

New Zealand’s David Andrew Liti snatched gold after producing a Games-record clean and jerk lift of 223kg to finish with a total of 389kg. Lovepreet attempted 217kg in his final clean and jerk effort to reclaim first place but narrowly missed out, settling for silver and improving on the bronze medal he won at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

India concluded their weightlifting campaign with an impressive haul of eight medals — one gold, six silver and one bronze.

Seema Kaliramna Clinches Women’s Discus Bronze

Seema Kaliramna added another medal to India’s athletics tally after winning bronze in the women’s discus throw with a best effort of 58.65m. Despite committing three fouls during the competition, her third-round throw proved enough to secure a podium finish.

The bronze marked another significant achievement for Seema, who returned to elite competition after motherhood while simultaneously pursuing a PhD.

Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh Reach Javelin Final

India dominated the men’s javelin throw qualification with all three athletes advancing to the final. Neeraj Chopra finished fifth with a throw of 79.61m, while Rohit Yadav (78.37m) and Yash Vir Singh (78.36m) also secured places among the top 12 qualifiers.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, former world champion Anderson Peters and qualification topper Rumesh Pathirage also progressed, setting up a highly anticipated medal contest.

Tejaswin Shankar Remains in Medal Hunt

Tejaswin Shankar stayed in contention for a decathlon medal after the opening five events. The Indian finished Day One in second place with 4,339 points, just 14 points behind Canada’s Damian Warner.

Shankar excelled in the high jump, clearing 2.15m to earn 944 points, while his 7.82m leap in the long jump fetched 1,015 points, keeping him firmly in the race for the podium.

Other Key Results for India on July 30

  • Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar defeated Botswana to register their third consecutive win in lawn bowls.
  • Praveen Chithravel (16.41m) and Selva Prabhu (16.26m) qualified for the men’s triple jump final.
  • Martina Devi Maibam finished fifth in the women’s +86kg weightlifting competition.
  • Parul Chaudhary, Animesh Kujur and Vishal TK failed to progress in their respective athletics events.
  • India’s cycling contingent endured a disappointing day without reaching the podium.
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Commonwealth Games 2026, July 30 Results: Lovepreet Wins Silver, Seema Wins Bronze; Neeraj Chopra in Javelins Finals| Check All Yesterday Results Here
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Commonwealth Games 2026, July 30 Results: Lovepreet Wins Silver, Seema Wins Bronze; Neeraj Chopra in Javelins Finals| Check All Yesterday Results Here
Commonwealth Games 2026, July 30 Results: Lovepreet Wins Silver, Seema Wins Bronze; Neeraj Chopra in Javelins Finals| Check All Yesterday Results Here
Commonwealth Games 2026, July 30 Results: Lovepreet Wins Silver, Seema Wins Bronze; Neeraj Chopra in Javelins Finals| Check All Yesterday Results Here
Commonwealth Games 2026, July 30 Results: Lovepreet Wins Silver, Seema Wins Bronze; Neeraj Chopra in Javelins Finals| Check All Yesterday Results Here

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