Commonwealth Games 2026 July 30 Schedule: Check India Events, Timings, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know

Commonwealth Games 2026: With the Indian boxing contingent assuring five medals for the country on July 29, Wednesday, there will be more expectations when the Commonwealth Games 2026 rolls into Day 8. The likes of Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav from the Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round will be most under focus, while Tejaswin Shankar, whose injury forced him to pull out of the long jump will also grab the spotlight. Additionally, the Men’s Shot Put final will also take place; hence, it’s a day where India can expect multiple medals.

Commonwealth Games 2026 July 30: India Schedule (IST)

ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS

2:40 p.m. – Men’s Decathlon 100m – Tejaswin Shankar

2:55 p.m. – Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round – Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh

3:20 p.m. – Men’s Decathlon Long Jump – Tejaswin Shankar

4:55 p.m. – Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round – Selva Prabhu Thirumaran, Praveen Chithravel

5:10 p.m. – Men’s Decathlon Shot Put – Tejaswin Shankar

5:40 p.m. – Men’s 400m semifinals – Vishal TK (Semifinal 1)

11:30 p.m. – Men’s Shot Put final (medal event) – Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Samardeep Singh Gill

11:37 p.m. – Men’s 200m semifinals – Animesh Kujur (Semifinal 2)

11:38 p.m. – Men’s Decathlon High Jump – Tejaswin Shankar

TRACK CYCLING AND PARA TRACK CYCLING

4:06 p.m. – Women’s C4-C5 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying – Lisha Das

5:07 p.m. – Men’s Team Sprint Qualifying – India (David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam)

9:44 p.m. – Women’s C4-C5 4000m Individual Pursuit Finals (Bronze) – Lisha Das (Subject to qualification)

9:51 p.m. – Women’s C4-C5 4000m Individual Pursuit Finals (Gold) – Lisha Das (Subject to qualification)

10:50 p.m. – Men’s Team Sprint Finals (Bronze) – India (David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam) (Subject to qualification)

10:55 p.m. – Men’s Team Sprint Finals (Gold) – India (David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam) (Subject to qualification)

WEIGHTLIFTING

6:30 p.m. – Women’s +86kg final (medal event) – Martina Devi Maibam

11 p.m. – Men’s +110kg final (medal event) – Lovepreet Singh

BOWLS

7:30 p.m. – Men’s Pairs Sectional Play, Section B Round 3 – India (Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar) vs Botswana (Kaizer Geche and Charles Diteko)

8:55 p.m. – Women’s Singles Sectional Play, Section C Round 3 – Nayanmoni Saikia vs Emma Firyana Saroji (Malaysia)

Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 Live in India?

Fans in India can watch the Commonwealth Games on TV on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming of the same shall be available on Sony LIV. A free-to-air coverage is also available on DD Sports.

Who are India’s Medal hopes on Day 8?

While Neeraj Chopra will be in action on Thursday, the javelin event will only be a qualifying match. The hopes of clinching a medal will be from Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill in the Men’s Shotput final. Martina Devi Maibam and Lovepreet Singh from weightlifting will be carrying expectations too.