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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026, July 31 Results: Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh Seal Historic Double Gold in Judo, Neeraj Chopra Settles for Silver| Check All Yesterday Results Here

Commonwealth Games 2026, July 31 Results: Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh Seal Historic Double Gold in Judo, Neeraj Chopra Settles for Silver| Check All Yesterday Results Here

India produced one of their best performances of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games on Friday (July 31), collecting medals across judo and athletics while also enjoying a flawless day in boxing. Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh scripted history by becoming India's first-ever Commonwealth Games judo gold medallists, while Yamini Mourya added a silver. In athletics, Neeraj Chopra claimed silver in the men's javelin throw, with Yash Vir Singh taking bronze to complete a memorable double podium for India.

Commonwealth Games 2026, July 31 Results: Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh Seal Historic Double Gold in Judo, Neeraj Chopra Settles for Silver| Check All Yesterday Results Here
Commonwealth Games 2026, July 31 Results: Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh Seal Historic Double Gold in Judo, Neeraj Chopra Settles for Silver| Check All Yesterday Results Here

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 09:54 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026, July 31 Results: India produced one of their best performances of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games on Friday (July 31), collecting medals across judo and athletics while also enjoying a flawless day in boxing. Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh scripted history by becoming India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games judo gold medallists, while Yamini Mourya added a silver. In athletics, Neeraj Chopra claimed silver in the men’s javelin throw, with Yash Vir Singh taking bronze to complete a memorable double podium for India. Tejaswin Shankar also added to the medal tally with bronze in the men’s decathlon.

Indian boxing continued its impressive run as all 10 boxers booked their places in the gold medal bouts, ensuring multiple medal opportunities heading into the final day. With several standout performances across disciplines, India wrapped up another memorable day in Glasgow.

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Judo: Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh Create History with Gold

Indian judo enjoyed its finest day in Commonwealth Games history as Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh captured historic gold medals, becoming the first Indian judokas ever to stand on top of the podium at the Games.

Yamini Mourya also impressed with a brilliant run to the women’s final before settling for the silver medal, giving India a memorable three-medal haul in judo.

Athletics: Neeraj Chopra and Yash Vir Singh Secure Double Podium

India celebrated another historic moment in athletics after Neeraj Chopra and Yash Vir Singh finished on the podium in the men’s javelin throw final. Neeraj registered a season-best effort of 85.83m to claim the silver medal, while Yash Vir Singh produced a personal-best throw of 85.41m on his final attempt to secure bronze.

Tejaswin Shankar also added to India’s medal tally by winning bronze in the men’s decathlon with 7,976 points despite battling injury concerns throughout the competition. It marked his second consecutive Commonwealth Games medal after his high jump bronze in Birmingham 2022.

Boxing: India Enjoys Perfect Day as All 10 Boxers Reach Finals

India’s boxers continued their outstanding campaign with every semifinalist progressing to the gold medal bout. Priya Ghanghas defeated England’s Lucy Kings-Wheatley by a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the women’s 60kg semifinal, while Sakshi Chaudhary also secured a dominant 5-0 victory over Canada’s Amber-Jane Wall in the women’s 51kg category.

Their victories ensured that all 10 Indian boxers advanced to their respective finals, giving India an excellent opportunity to add multiple gold medals on the concluding stages of the competition.

Bowls: Nayanmoni Saikia Returns to Winning Ways

India’s Nayanmoni Saikia bounced back strongly in the women’s singles sectional play, defeating Zambia’s Mildred Mkandawire 17-2, 11-2. She will conclude her campaign against South Africa’s Bridget Herselman in her final sectional match.

What’s Next for India?

India’s campaign continues on Saturday with several medal opportunities across athletics and boxing. The men’s triple jump final and all 10 boxing gold medal bouts headline another action-packed day as the Indian contingent looks to finish the Commonwealth Games 2026 on a high.

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Commonwealth Games 2026, July 31 Results: Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh Seal Historic Double Gold in Judo, Neeraj Chopra Settles for Silver| Check All Yesterday Results Here
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026

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Commonwealth Games 2026, July 31 Results: Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh Seal Historic Double Gold in Judo, Neeraj Chopra Settles for Silver| Check All Yesterday Results Here

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Commonwealth Games 2026, July 31 Results: Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh Seal Historic Double Gold in Judo, Neeraj Chopra Settles for Silver| Check All Yesterday Results Here
Commonwealth Games 2026, July 31 Results: Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh Seal Historic Double Gold in Judo, Neeraj Chopra Settles for Silver| Check All Yesterday Results Here
Commonwealth Games 2026, July 31 Results: Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh Seal Historic Double Gold in Judo, Neeraj Chopra Settles for Silver| Check All Yesterday Results Here
Commonwealth Games 2026, July 31 Results: Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh Seal Historic Double Gold in Judo, Neeraj Chopra Settles for Silver| Check All Yesterday Results Here

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