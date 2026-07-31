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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026 July 31 Schedule: Check India Events, Timings, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know

Commonwealth Games 2026 July 31 Schedule: Check India Events, Timings, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know

The caravan of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will enter Day 9 as India look to add more medals to their tally.

Commonwealth Games 2026 July 31 Schedule: Check India Events, Timings, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know. (Image Credits: X)
Commonwealth Games 2026 July 31 Schedule: Check India Events, Timings, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 00:16 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026: The caravan of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will enter Day 9 as India look to add more medals to their tally. India have the potential of earning plenty of medals on July 31, Friday, with the likes of Tejaswin Shankar, Preeti Pawar, Ankush Panghal, Jasmine Lamboria, Arundhati Choudhary, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam and Sakshi Chaudhary will be in action. Meanwhile, the Judo contingents will also start their respective campaigns on Friday, making the possibility of earning medals from them stronger.

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Commonwealth Games 2026 July 31: India Schedule (IST)

ATHLETICS

2:35 p.m. – Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles – Tejaswin Shankar

3:20 p.m. – Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw – Tejaswin Shankar

4:05 p.m. – Mixed 4x400m Relay (Round 1, Heat 2) – Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur, Ansa Babu, Neeru Pathak

5 p.m. – Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault – Tejaswin Shankar

11:30 p.m. – Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw – Tejaswin Shankar.

BOXING

3:15 p.m. – Women’s 54kg Semifinals – Preeti Pawar vs Catherine Mwape (Zambia)

4:30 p.m. – Men’s 80kg Semifinals – Ankush Panghal vs Joshua Ofori (Canada)

7:15 p.m. – Women’s 57kg Semifinals – Jaismine Lamboria vs Rapelang Maselela (Lesotho)

7:30 p.m. – Women’s 70kg Semifinals – Arundhati Choudhary vs Rosie Eccles (Wales)

8:15 p.m. – Men’s 55kg Semifinals – Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Philip Haoseb (Namibia)

11:30 p.m. – Women’s 51kg Semifinals – Sakshi Chaudhary vs Amber-Jane Wall (Canada)

12:15 a.m. (August 1) – Women’s 60kg Semifinals – Priya Ghanghas vs Lucy Kings-Wheatley (England)

12:45 a.m. (August 1) – Women’s 75kg Semifinals – Lovlina Borgohain vs Tarona Taafaki (Tuvalu)

JUDO

3:30 p.m. onwards – Men’s -60kg, Round of 16 – Harsh Singh vs Chikondi Kathewera (Malawi)

3:30 p.m. onwards – Women’s -52kg, Round of 16 – Shraddha Chopade vs Jane Massaquoi (Sierra Leone)

3:30 p.m. onwards – Men’s -66kg, Round of 16 – Rohit Majgul vs Samuel Ribeiro (Mozambique)

3:30 p.m. onwards – Women’s -48kg, Quarterfinal – Asmita Dey vs Eva Ewing (Scotland)

3:30 p.m. onwards – Women’s -57kg, Quarterfinal – Yamini Mourya vs TBD (To be decided)

8:30 p.m. onwards – Women’s -48kg, Medal Rounds – Asmita Dey (Subject to qualification)

8:30 p.m. onwards – Men’s -60kg, Medal Rounds – Harsh Singh (Subject to qualification)

8:30 p.m. onwards – Women’s -52kg, Medal Rounds – Shraddha Chopade (Subject to qualification)

8:30 p.m. onwards – Men’s -66kg, Medal Rounds – Rohit Majgul (Subject to qualification)

8:30 p.m. onwards – Women’s -57kg, Medal Rounds – Yamini Mourya (Subject to qualification)

BOWLS

5:15 p.m. – Men’s Pairs Sectional Play, Section B Round 4 – India (Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh) vs Falkland Islands (Ian Barnes and Oliver Thompson)

10:20 p.m. – Women’s Singles Sectional Play, Section C Round 4 – Nayanmoni Saikia vs Mildred Mkandawire (Zambia)

TRACK CYCLING

4:59 p.m. – Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit, Qualification – Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon

8:30 p.m. – Men’s Keirin, First Round – Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam (Heat 1), David Beckham Elkatohchoongo (Heat 3), Jemsh Keithellakpam (Heat 4)

9:17 p.m. – Men’s Keirin, First Round Repechages – Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Keithellakpam (Subject to qualification)

10:46 p.m. – Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit, Finals (Bronze) – Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon (Subject to qualification)

10:53 p.m. – Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit, Finals (Gold) – Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon (Subject to qualification)

11:01 p.m. – Men’s Keirin, Second Round – Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Keithellakpam (Subject to qualification)

11:43 p.m. – Men’s Keirin, Finals 7-12 – Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Keithellakpam (Subject to qualification)

11:48 p.m. – Men’s Keirin, Finals 1-6 – Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Keithellakpam (Subject to qualification)

11:53 p.m. – Men’s Elimination Race Final (medal event) – Harshveer Singh Sekhon

Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 Live in India?

Fans in India can watch the Commonwealth Games on TV on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming of the same shall be available on Sony LIV. A free-to-air coverage is also available on DD Sports.

Who are India’s Medal hopes on Day 9?

The likes of Preeti Pawar, Ankush Panghal, Jasmine Lamboria, Arundhati Choudhary, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam and Sakshi Chaudhary – all part of the Boxing contingent – have already assured themselves a medal and will get one even in case of a loss. However, at least one of them even all can earn gold. Indian judoka contingent will also carry hopes of adding to India’s medal tally.

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Commonwealth Games 2026 July 31 Schedule: Check India Events, Timings, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know
Tags: Commonwealth GamesCommonwealth Games 2026Jadumani Singh MandengbamTejaswin Shankar

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Commonwealth Games 2026 July 31 Schedule: Check India Events, Timings, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know
Commonwealth Games 2026 July 31 Schedule: Check India Events, Timings, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know
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