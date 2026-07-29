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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Harjinder Kaur Wins Silver, India’s Weightlifting Team Secures 7th Medal

Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Harjinder Kaur Wins Silver, India’s Weightlifting Team Secures 7th Medal

The Indian weightlifting contingent continues to add medals for fun in Commonwealth Games 2026 as Harjinder Kaur has clinched silver in the Women's Weightlifting 69 KG category.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Harjinder Kaur Wins Silver, India's Weightlifting Team Secures 7th Medal. (Image Credits: X)
Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Harjinder Kaur Wins Silver, India's Weightlifting Team Secures 7th Medal. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 01:23 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026: The Indian weightlifting contingent continues to add medals for fun in Commonwealth Games 2026 as Harjinder Kaur has clinched silver in the Women’s Weightlifting 69 KG category. She has become the seventh winner in the weightlifting category in the weightlifting category after Mirabai Chanu, Rishikanta Singh, Raja Muthupandi, Valluri Ajaya Babu, Gyaneshwari Yadav and Bindyarani Devi to win a medal.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Harjinder Kaur?

Not much is known about her early career but she had notably won bronze in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and came into this edition as one of their biggest hopes of securing one. The 29-year-old also won silver in the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games in 71 kg weight category.

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The Punjab-born athlete had lifted 101kg in snatch and then 126kg in clean and jerk, making it her personal best as it combined to produce a score of 227. The esteemed prize of gold went to Canadian athlete Charlotte Simoneau, who lifted a total weight of 240kg at present while Nya Phebe Hayman of Australia clinched bronze by lifting a weight of 218kg. At the end of snatch and maintained the correct spot up until the end. As a result, the medal has gone to her for the second consecutive time.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Below are the list of Indian athletes clinching medals in weightlifting apart from Harjinder Kaur

1) Mirabai Chanu –  Gold (Women’s 48 KG)

2) Chanambam Rishikanta Singh – Silver (Men’s 60 KG)

3) Raja Muthupandi – Silver (Men’s 65 KG)

4) Valluri Ajaya Babu – Silver (Men’s 79 KG)

5) Gyaneshwari Yadav – Silver (Women’s 53 KG)

6) Bindyarani Devi – Bronze (Women’s 58 KG)

7) Harjinder Kaur – Silver (Women’s 69 KG)

As for Day 7 of Commonwealth Games 2026, The likes of Sanjana (Weightlifting), M. Sreeshankar (Men’s Long Jump Final) and Lokesh Sathyanathan (Men’s Long Jump Final) carry considerable hopes of bringing a medal for India. The likes of Neeraj Chopra, Jaadu, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam and Lovlina Borgohain will also be massive hopes when the Commonwealth Games reaches its business end.

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Harjinder Kaur Wins Silver, India’s Weightlifting Team Secures 7th Medal
Tags: Commonwealth GamesCommonwealth Games 2026Harjinder Kaur

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Harjinder Kaur Wins Silver, India’s Weightlifting Team Secures 7th Medal
Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Harjinder Kaur Wins Silver, India’s Weightlifting Team Secures 7th Medal
Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Harjinder Kaur Wins Silver, India’s Weightlifting Team Secures 7th Medal
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