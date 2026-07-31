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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026: Lovepreet Singh Claims Men’s +110kg Silver After Record-Breaking Snatch Drive

Commonwealth Games 2026: Lovepreet Singh Claims Men’s +110kg Silver After Record-Breaking Snatch Drive

CWG 2026 Weightlifting: Lovepreet Singh sets a Games record of 176kg in snatch to secure the men's +110kg silver medal in Glasgow, missing gold by just 1kg.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Lovepreet Singh Claims Men's 110kg Silver After Record-Breaking Snatch Drive. Photo X
Commonwealth Games 2026: Lovepreet Singh Claims Men's 110kg Silver After Record-Breaking Snatch Drive. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 01:24 IST

Indian weightlifter Lovepreet Singh delivered a powerhouse performance in the men’s +110kg super-heavyweight category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Thursday, securing a hard-fought silver medal.

The 28-year-old hailing from Amritsar, Punjab, created history by establishing a new Commonwealth Games record in the snatch section. However, a sensational late comeback by New Zealand’s David Andrew Liti in the clean and jerk saw gold slip away from the Indian by the narrowest of margins—a single kilogram.

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Record-Breaking Snatch Masterclass

Lovepreet entered the competition with immense composure, launching his campaign with clean lifts before hitting an extraordinary 176kg on his final snatch attempt. The lift shattered the previous Commonwealth Games record and set a fresh national standard, handing the Indian lifter a commanding 10kg lead over Liti (166kg) heading into the second phase of the contest.

Samoa’s defending champion Sanele Mao bowed out early after failing three snatch attempts, leaving the gold medal duel squarely between Lovepreet and the Kiwi powerhouse.

High-Stakes Clean and Jerk Showdown

Lovepreet maintained his momentum in the clean and jerk phase, opening comfortably with a 205kg lift before successfully raising his mark to 212kg on his second attempt. The successful lift took his overall total to 388kg, solidifying his position atop the leaderboard.

Attempting to put the competition out of reach, Lovepreet went for an ambitious 217kg on his final lift but was unable to complete the execution.

The door was left open for Liti, who rose to the occasion with a staggering, Games-record lift of 223kg in the clean and jerk. Liti’s combined total reached 389kg, edging Lovepreet by 1kg to retain his gold medal, while England’s Andrew Griffiths bagged bronze with a total of 356kg.

Continuing India’s Weightlifting Domination

Lovepreet’s silver marks an upgrade from the bronze medal he won at the 2022 Birmingham Games in the 109kg division, underscoring his remarkable evolution in the super-heavyweight ranks. His triumph adds another shiny chapter to India’s stellar weightlifting campaign in Glasgow. 

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Lovepreet Singh Claims Men’s +110kg Silver After Record-Breaking Snatch Drive
Tags: David Liti vs Lovepreet SinghIndia weightlifting medal tally Glasgow 2026Lovepreet Singh 176kg snatch recordLovepreet Singh CWG 2026 silverLovepreet Singh weightlifting record

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Lovepreet Singh Claims Men’s +110kg Silver After Record-Breaking Snatch Drive
Commonwealth Games 2026: Lovepreet Singh Claims Men’s +110kg Silver After Record-Breaking Snatch Drive
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