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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain Spots Northeast Missing From India Map at Glasgow Restaurant, Raises Objection: WATCH Viral Video

Commonwealth Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain Spots Northeast Missing From India Map at Glasgow Restaurant, Raises Objection: WATCH Viral Video

Lovlina Borgohain flagged an inaccurate India map at a Glasgow restaurant after noticing the Northeast was missing, saying, "That really hurts us."

Commonwealth Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain Spots Northeast Missing From India Map at Glasgow Restaurant, Raises Objection. Photo X
Commonwealth Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain Spots Northeast Missing From India Map at Glasgow Restaurant, Raises Objection. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 18:19 IST

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain raised concerns after noticing an inaccurate depiction of India at a popular Indian restaurant in Glasgow during a celebratory dinner for the country’s record-breaking boxing contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The Olympic medallist, who hails from Assam, pointed out that the Northeast was absent from maps of India displayed at Mister Singh’s India: The Home of Curry. According to Lovlina, the incomplete map appeared on napkins at the restaurant and was also visible on a display outside the establishment.

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Rather than ignoring the issue, the boxer directly addressed the matter during the team’s visit and explained why the depiction was particularly upsetting to her as someone from the region.

“Please don’t take this the wrong way. I felt a little hurt by this. In the map of India, our North East is missing. Yes, even outside, the map that’s displayed has cut off the North East. As someone from the North East, that really hurts us. That’s all I wanted to say. Please keep this in mind next time. Thank you so much,” the Assamese boxer said.

A video of Lovlina making the observation subsequently with a smile on her face spread across social media, prompting widespread reactions from users who praised her for raising the issue calmly but firmly.

Mister Singh’s India, which has hosted Indian sports teams and dignitaries visiting Scotland over the years, had not released an official response to the incident at the time of reporting.

The episode came on a landmark day for Indian boxing at the Commonwealth Games. India produced its best-ever boxing performance in the history of the Games by securing seven gold medals.

The women’s contingent accounted for five of those titles, with Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary and Priya Ghanghas emerging victorious in their respective weight categories.

The men’s team added two more gold medals through Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal, taking India’s overall boxing gold tally to seven.

Lovlina herself came close to contributing another gold but had to settle for silver in the women’s 70kg final. She was beaten 4-1 by Australia’s Emma-Sue Greentree in the title bout.

Despite missing out on gold, Lovlina’s intervention in Glasgow sparked a wider conversation about the representation of India’s Northeast and quickly became one of the talking points surrounding India’s historic boxing campaign.

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain Spots Northeast Missing From India Map at Glasgow Restaurant, Raises Objection: WATCH Viral Video
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026commonwealth games boxingcwg 2026 boxingglasgow restaurantindia boxing recordindia map controversyindian athletes in glasgowindian boxingLovlina Borgohainlovlina borgohain glasgowlovlina borgohain india maplovlina borgohain newsnortheast missing india mapnortheast-india

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain Spots Northeast Missing From India Map at Glasgow Restaurant, Raises Objection: WATCH Viral Video
Commonwealth Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain Spots Northeast Missing From India Map at Glasgow Restaurant, Raises Objection: WATCH Viral Video
Commonwealth Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain Spots Northeast Missing From India Map at Glasgow Restaurant, Raises Objection: WATCH Viral Video
Commonwealth Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain Spots Northeast Missing From India Map at Glasgow Restaurant, Raises Objection: WATCH Viral Video

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