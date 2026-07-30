Commonwealth Games 2026: Martina Devi Breaks Down After Failing 146kg Lift in Women’s +87kg Final | WATCH Video

Commonwealth Games 2026: Despite her best efforts, 19-year-old Maibam Martina Devi couldn’t achieve a medal for India in the Women’s +86kg Weightlifting Event of Commonwealth Games 2026 on July 30, Thursday. Having not failed to do so, the teenage athlete broke down as a video of the same went viral on social media, soon after the event.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Martina Devi?

Born in Manipur or hailing from Manipur, Devi emerged as a top athlete among national youth and junior talent. The youngster has also set records in senior and junior in snatch, clean and jerk with 109 KG in snatch, followed by 140 KG in jerk at the national level. She had notably represented in IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships in León in 2024 and made his maiden appearance at the Commonwealth Games this year.

Meanwhile, below is the video of Martina Devi breaking down:

Commonwealth Games 2026: Martina Devi delivers an impressive performance but fails to secure medal

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old had failed in her first two snatch attempts while trying to lift 103 KG. With Devi on the brink of getting eliminated, she roared back by lifting 105 KG, increasing the weight from 103 instead of retrying it with the same measure and did it with ease. Having sneaked into the clean and jerk round in impressive fashion, she burst into tears.

The first attempt in the clean and jerk round saw her lift 140 KG but was unsuccessful in doing so when the weight had increased to 144. A third unsuccessful attempt meant that she finished fifth in the standings, 5 KG short of bronze and 33 KG behind the Gold medallist.

Nevertheless, her ability to deliver successful performance despite setbacks makes her arguably an athlete to watch out for the future.