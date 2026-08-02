LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India Jumps in 4th Place After Historic Boxing Success | Check Latest CWG Standings

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India Jumps in 4th Place After Historic Boxing Success | Check Latest CWG Standings

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: India climbed to fourth place in the latest CWG 2026 standings after a record-breaking haul of 16 medals, including eight golds. Indian boxers dominated the competition, while medals in athletics, judo and para sports boosted India's tally.

Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Chaudhary and Priya Ghanghas in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Chaudhary and Priya Ghanghas in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 08:44 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: The Indian contingent enjoyed a historic record-breaking day on the 1st of August. India won 16 medals, but more importantly, eight of them were gold. Seven of these gold medals came in the Boxing ring, while three boxers won silver. Soman Rana won another gold in Para shot put (F57). Completing a double podium, Rana was joined by Shubham Juyal in silver place. In athletics, India won a couple of bronze medals while on the Judo mat, Unnati Sharma won a bronze as well. Here is a look at the updated CWG 2026 medal tally. 

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank?

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Australia 65 41 52 158
2 England 26 41 35 102
3 Canada 18 20 21 59
4 India 13 17 9 39
5 Scotland 13 8 17 38
6 Nigeria 10 7 7 24
7 Jamaica 10 3 5 18
8 New Zealand 8 11 9 28
9 Wales 8 10 12 30
10 Malaysia 8 3 3 14

 

You Might Be Interested In

India jumped to fourth position in the 2026 Commonwealth Games standings. In the last six CWG editions, India has placed in the top five; their best result was in 2010, when the games were held in New Delhi, when they came in second. With eight gold medals on Saturday, India moved up from ninth to fourth.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Medal Winners

India’s gold medallists are Mirabai Chanu (women’s 48kg weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (women’s shot put F57), Dilip Gavit (men’s 100m T47), Asmita Dey (women’s 48kg judo), Harsh Singh (men’s 60kg judo), Preeti Pawar (women’s 54 kg boxing), Jaismine Lamboria (women’s 57 kg boxing), Soman Rana (men’s shot put F57), Sakshi Chaudhary (women’s 51 kg boxing), Priya Ghanghas (women’s 60 kg boxing), Arundhati Choudhary (women’s 70 kg), Sachin Siwach (men’s 60 kg) and Anksuh Panghal (men’s 80 kg). The country’s silver medals have come through Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu, Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh, Murali Sreeshankar, Mohammed Basil, Lovepreet Singh, Neeraj Chopra, Yamini Mourya, Praveen Chithravel, Jadumani Singh, Shubham Juyal, Lovlina Borgohain and Narender Berwal. Meanwhile, bronze medals have been won by Jhandu Kumar, Bindyarani Devi, Shilpa K Shyla, Seema Kaliramna, Tejaswin Shankar, Yashvir Singh, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran, Unnati Sharma and Gulveer Singh.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026: Gulveer Singh Becomes First Indian To Win Medal In 5000m As He Clinches Bronze

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India Jumps in 4th Place After Historic Boxing Success | Check Latest CWG Standings
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026home-hero-pos-6

RELATED News

Commonwealth Games 2026: Gulveer Singh Becomes First Indian To Win Medal In 5000m As He Clinches Bronze

Arman Tsarukyan’s ‘India Has Less Testosterone’ Comment Goes Viral Ahead of Ankit Baiyanpuria Fight | WATCH Video

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal Win Gold as India Concludes Historic Boxing Campaign; Narender Berwal Adds Silver

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Arundhati Choudhary Wins Gold, Lovlina Borgohain Adds Silver as Indian Boxing Campaign Registers 7 Medals On Day 10

The Hundred 2026: England Footballer Jude Bellingham Gives Autograph To Ravi Shastri Amid BF-M vs WF-M Match | Watch VIDEO

LATEST NEWS

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India Jumps in 4th Place After Historic Boxing Success | Check Latest CWG Standings

Peru Tourist Plane Crash: 13 Killed During Nazca Lines Sightseeing Flight, What Went Wrong?

Kulgam Terror Attack Puts Uttar Pradesh on High Alert; Security Intensified Across Kanwar Yatra Routes

Jimmy Shergill Reveals What Makes Operation Safed Sagar Different From Other Air Force Dramas

Kanwariyas Vandalize Car, Attack Occupants After Vehicle Touches Pilgrim In Haridwar; Video Surfaces

Why Did Varun Yadav Break Down On Lock Upp 2? Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi Call Him Out

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Calls For Collegium Transparency, Says “Citizens Have A Right To Know Who Their Judges Are”

Was Jacqueline Fernandez’s Viral ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ Clip AI-Generated? Singer Sonu Thukral Files Police Complaint

The Hundred 2026: England Footballer Jude Bellingham Gives Autograph To Ravi Shastri Amid BF-M vs WF-M Match | Watch VIDEO

35 Years Later, Kumar Sanu Sings ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ Before Premanand Maharaj; Viral Video Wins Hearts

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India Jumps in 4th Place After Historic Boxing Success | Check Latest CWG Standings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India Jumps in 4th Place After Historic Boxing Success | Check Latest CWG Standings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India Jumps in 4th Place After Historic Boxing Success | Check Latest CWG Standings
Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India Jumps in 4th Place After Historic Boxing Success | Check Latest CWG Standings
Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India Jumps in 4th Place After Historic Boxing Success | Check Latest CWG Standings
Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India Jumps in 4th Place After Historic Boxing Success | Check Latest CWG Standings

QUICK LINKS