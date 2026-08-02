Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India Jumps in 4th Place After Historic Boxing Success | Check Latest CWG Standings

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: The Indian contingent enjoyed a historic record-breaking day on the 1st of August. India won 16 medals, but more importantly, eight of them were gold. Seven of these gold medals came in the Boxing ring, while three boxers won silver. Soman Rana won another gold in Para shot put (F57). Completing a double podium, Rana was joined by Shubham Juyal in silver place. In athletics, India won a couple of bronze medals while on the Judo mat, Unnati Sharma won a bronze as well. Here is a look at the updated CWG 2026 medal tally.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank?

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 65 41 52 158 2 England 26 41 35 102 3 Canada 18 20 21 59 4 India 13 17 9 39 5 Scotland 13 8 17 38 6 Nigeria 10 7 7 24 7 Jamaica 10 3 5 18 8 New Zealand 8 11 9 28 9 Wales 8 10 12 30 10 Malaysia 8 3 3 14

India jumped to fourth position in the 2026 Commonwealth Games standings. In the last six CWG editions, India has placed in the top five; their best result was in 2010, when the games were held in New Delhi, when they came in second. With eight gold medals on Saturday, India moved up from ninth to fourth.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Medal Winners

India’s gold medallists are Mirabai Chanu (women’s 48kg weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (women’s shot put F57), Dilip Gavit (men’s 100m T47), Asmita Dey (women’s 48kg judo), Harsh Singh (men’s 60kg judo), Preeti Pawar (women’s 54 kg boxing), Jaismine Lamboria (women’s 57 kg boxing), Soman Rana (men’s shot put F57), Sakshi Chaudhary (women’s 51 kg boxing), Priya Ghanghas (women’s 60 kg boxing), Arundhati Choudhary (women’s 70 kg), Sachin Siwach (men’s 60 kg) and Anksuh Panghal (men’s 80 kg). The country’s silver medals have come through Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu, Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh, Murali Sreeshankar, Mohammed Basil, Lovepreet Singh, Neeraj Chopra, Yamini Mourya, Praveen Chithravel, Jadumani Singh, Shubham Juyal, Lovlina Borgohain and Narender Berwal. Meanwhile, bronze medals have been won by Jhandu Kumar, Bindyarani Devi, Shilpa K Shyla, Seema Kaliramna, Tejaswin Shankar, Yashvir Singh, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran, Unnati Sharma and Gulveer Singh.

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