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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India’s Latest Standings After Twin Boxing Golds And Triple Jump Double Podium

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India’s Latest Standings After Twin Boxing Golds And Triple Jump Double Podium

India climbed to sixth in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal tally after Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria clinched boxing gold medals, while Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran secured silver and bronze, respectively, in the men's triple jump. The four medals took India's overall tally to 27 as the country continued its impressive campaign in Glasgow.

Jaismine Lamboria, Praveen Chithravel and Preeti Pawar in frame. Image Credit: X
Jaismine Lamboria, Praveen Chithravel and Preeti Pawar in frame. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 16:32 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: The Indian contingent started August 1 on a highly positive note. Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamborida won the gold medal in the Women’s 54 kg and Women’s 57 kg weight categories, respectively. Apart from the two boxing gold medals, India also recorded a double podium finish in the Men’s Triple Jump final. Praveen Chithravel won silver, while Selva Prabhu Thirumaran won the bronze medal.  Here is a look at the updated CWG 2026 medal tally after the Men’s Triple Jump final. 

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank?

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Australia 56 31 45 132
2 England 18 35 29 82
3 Canada 17 16 21 54
4 Scotland 10 8 16 34
5 Nigeria 9 6 3 18
6 India 7 13 7 27
7 New Zealand 7 10 8 25
8 South Africa 7 9 9 25
9 Malaysia 7 3 3 13
10 Wales 6 6 12 24

 

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India is ranked sixth in the 2026 Commonwealth Games standings. In the last six CWG editions, India has placed in the top five; their best result was in 2010, when the games were held in New Delhi, when they came in second. They are aiming to jump a few places with eight boxers yet to play their final.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria Win Gold

Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria won gold medals in the first boxing finals featuring Indian athletes. Pawar won the 54 kg bout, defeating Scarlett Delgado from Canada in the final. Meanwhile, Jaismine defeated Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh to win the gold in the Women’s 57 kg final.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran provide double podium

Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran won the silver and bronze medals, respectively in the Men’s Triple Jump Final. The two track and field athletes provided another great start to India’s medal hopes on 1st August. With these medals, India has taken their total medal tally to 27.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Medal Winners

India’s gold medallists are Mirabai Chanu (women’s 48kg weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (women’s shot put F57), Dilip Gavit (men’s 100m T47), Asmita Dey (women’s 48kg judo), Harsh Singh (men’s 60kg judo), Preeti Pawar (women’s 54 kg boxing) and Jaismine Lamboria (women’s 57 kg boxing. The country’s silver medals have come through Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu, Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh, Murali Sreeshankar, Mohammed Basil, Lovepreet Singh, Neeraj Chopra, Yamini Mourya, and Praveen Chithravel, while bronze medals have been won by Jhandu Kumar, Bindyarani Devi, Shilpa K Shyla, Seema Kaliramna, Tejaswin Shankar, Yashvir Singh and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Win Double Boxing Gold as India Begins Golden Run

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India’s Latest Standings After Twin Boxing Golds And Triple Jump Double Podium
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026CWG 2026 Preeti Pawarjaismine-lamboriaPraveen Chithravel

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India’s Latest Standings After Twin Boxing Golds And Triple Jump Double Podium
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