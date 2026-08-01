Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India’s Latest Standings After Twin Boxing Golds And Triple Jump Double Podium

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: The Indian contingent started August 1 on a highly positive note. Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamborida won the gold medal in the Women’s 54 kg and Women’s 57 kg weight categories, respectively. Apart from the two boxing gold medals, India also recorded a double podium finish in the Men’s Triple Jump final. Praveen Chithravel won silver, while Selva Prabhu Thirumaran won the bronze medal. Here is a look at the updated CWG 2026 medal tally after the Men’s Triple Jump final.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank?
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|56
|31
|45
|132
|2
|England
|18
|35
|29
|82
|3
|Canada
|17
|16
|21
|54
|4
|Scotland
|10
|8
|16
|34
|5
|Nigeria
|9
|6
|3
|18
|6
|India
|7
|13
|7
|27
|7
|New Zealand
|7
|10
|8
|25
|8
|South Africa
|7
|9
|9
|25
|9
|Malaysia
|7
|3
|3
|13
|10
|Wales
|6
|6
|12
|24
India is ranked sixth in the 2026 Commonwealth Games standings. In the last six CWG editions, India has placed in the top five; their best result was in 2010, when the games were held in New Delhi, when they came in second. They are aiming to jump a few places with eight boxers yet to play their final.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria Win Gold
Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria won gold medals in the first boxing finals featuring Indian athletes. Pawar won the 54 kg bout, defeating Scarlett Delgado from Canada in the final. Meanwhile, Jaismine defeated Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh to win the gold in the Women’s 57 kg final.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran provide double podium
Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran won the silver and bronze medals, respectively in the Men’s Triple Jump Final. The two track and field athletes provided another great start to India’s medal hopes on 1st August. With these medals, India has taken their total medal tally to 27.
Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Medal Winners
India’s gold medallists are Mirabai Chanu (women’s 48kg weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (women’s shot put F57), Dilip Gavit (men’s 100m T47), Asmita Dey (women’s 48kg judo), Harsh Singh (men’s 60kg judo), Preeti Pawar (women’s 54 kg boxing) and Jaismine Lamboria (women’s 57 kg boxing. The country’s silver medals have come through Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu, Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh, Murali Sreeshankar, Mohammed Basil, Lovepreet Singh, Neeraj Chopra, Yamini Mourya, and Praveen Chithravel, while bronze medals have been won by Jhandu Kumar, Bindyarani Devi, Shilpa K Shyla, Seema Kaliramna, Tejaswin Shankar, Yashvir Singh and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran.
Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Win Double Boxing Gold as India Begins Golden Run
Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.