Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Today: India Add Historic Double Gold in Judo, Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver — Check Latest Standings

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Today: India climbed to 10th place in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal standings after a memorable Day 9 in Glasgow on Friday. The Indian contingent collected six more medals, including two historic golds in judo, taking their overall tally to 23 medals — five gold, 12 silver and six bronze. India also celebrated podium finishes in athletics, with Neeraj Chopra winning silver in the men’s javelin throw and Yash Vir Singh securing bronze, while Tejaswin Shankar added another bronze in the decathlon.

Australia continue to dominate the medal table with an outstanding haul of 128 medals, including 55 gold medals. England remain second with 80 medals, while Canada occupy third place with 53. Hosts Scotland are fourth, followed by Nigeria in fifth after another productive day in Glasgow.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally (After Day 9)

Position Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 55 30 43 128 2 England 17 34 29 80 3 Canada 17 15 21 53 4 Scotland 10 8 16 34 5 Nigeria 9 6 3 18 6 New Zealand 7 10 8 25 7 South Africa 7 9 9 25 8 Malaysia 7 3 3 13 9 Wales 6 6 12 24 10 India 5 12 6 23

India’s Medal Rush on Day 9

India enjoyed one of their best days of the Games by adding six medals across judo and athletics. Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh created history by becoming India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games judo champions with gold-medal victories, while Yamini Mourya claimed silver. In athletics, Neeraj Chopra earned silver in the men’s javelin throw with a season-best effort, while Yash Vir Singh clinched bronze with a personal-best throw. Tejaswin Shankar also contributed to India’s tally after securing bronze in the decathlon.

Australia Continue to Lead Commonwealth Games 2026

Australia remain comfortably at the top of the standings with 128 medals, including 55 gold. England continue to hold second place ahead of Canada, while Scotland and Nigeria round off the top five. With several athletics, boxing and team events still to come, India will aim to climb further up the medal standings during the remaining days of the Games.