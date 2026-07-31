Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank After Harsh Singh, Asmita Dey Win Historic Judo Golds? — Latest CWG 2026 Standings

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Harsh Singh won India’s fifth gold medal on 31st July. Fighting in the 60 kg weight category, Harsh became the first Indian male Judoka to win the Commonwealth Games gold medal. The 23-year-old defeated Australia’s Joshua Katz in the fina to be crowned the champion in Glasgow CWG 2026. Earlier, in the day, India enjoyed more success on the mat with Asmita Dey winning the gold in Women’s 48 kg Judo. Meanwhile, multiple boxers made it to the final and will be contesting for gold medals aiming to push India on the points table. Here is a look at the updated CWG 2026 medal tally after Harsh Singh’s gold.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank?

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 51 26 40 117 2 Canada 16 14 18 48 3 England 15 31 24 70 4 Scotland 10 7 15 32 5 Nigeria 8 5 3 16 6 South Africa 6 9 8 23 7 New Zealand 6 9 7 22 8 Malaysia 6 3 3 12 9 India 5 10 4 19 10 Wales 4 6 10 20

India is ranked ninth in the 2026 Commonwealth Games standings. In the last six CWG editions, India has placed in the top five; their best result was in 2010, when the games were held in New Delhi, when they came in second. However, Indian athletes’ hopes of winning medals in many sports have been severely hurt by the reduction of sports in this edition.

Commonwealth Games 2026 31st July: India’s Boxing Success

India enjoyed a historic day in the boxing ring with multiple boxers winning their semi-final bouts. At the time of writing, Jadumani Singh (Men’s 55 kg), Arundhati Choudhary (Women’s 70 kg), Jaismine Lamboria (Women’s 57 kg), Ankush Panghal (Men’s 80 kg), and Preeti Pawar (Women’s 54 kg) made it to the final.

Commonwealth Games 2026 India’s Medal Winners

India’s gold medallists are Mirabai Chanu (women’s 48kg weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (women’s shot put F57), Dilip Gavit (men’s 100m T47), Asmita Dey (women’s 48kg judo) and Harsh Singh (men’s 60kg judo). The country’s silver medals have come through Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu, Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh, Murali Sreeshankar, Mohammed Basil and Lovepreet Singh, while bronze medals have been won by Jhandu Kumar, Bindyarani Devi, Shilpa K Shyla and Seema Kaliramna.

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