Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank After Sharmila Dhankar Wins Gold? — Latest CWG 2026 Standings

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: India’s best day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 came on the fifth day of the competition in Glasgow. The Indian weightlifting contingent continued to win medals while Athletics kicked off on a record-breaking note. India added six medals on 27th July, bringing their total to 10. However, India’s position on the points table remained the same as yesterday. Despite a historic gold for Sharmila Dhankar, India is positioned eighth on the points table. Meanwhile, Sarvesh Kushare became India’s first silver medalist at the Men’s High Jump at the Games. Here is a look at the updated CWG 2026 medal tally after 27th July.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank?

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 26 13 20 59 2 England 8 13 11 32 3 Canada 7 8 6 21 4 Nigeria 6 4 0 10 5 Scotland 5 4 2 11 6 South Africa 3 3 5 11 6 Malaysia 3 3 5 11 8 India 2 5 3 10 9 Jamaica 2 0 0 2 10 New Zealand 1 4 3 8

India is ranked eighth in the 2026 Commonwealth Games standings. In the last six CWG editions, India has placed in the top five; their best result was in 2010, when the games were held in New Delhi, when they came in second. However, Indian athletes’ hopes of winning medals in many sports have been severely hurt by the reduction of sports in this edition.

CWG 2026: Who are India’s top medal contenders?

Lovlina Borgohain has already earned a medal in the Women’s 75 kg boxing competition, in addition to the 10 medals that India has already won. Even if she loses the semi-final match, the co-flag carrier will still receive at least a bronze medal because she was given a bye in the quarterfinal. But since Borgohain is a favourite in the division, she would be hoping to make it to at least the final.

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will head India’s 32-person athletic team and is once again the favourite in the men’s javelin throw. In addition to Neeraj, the leading candidates for medals in their respective sports are Animesh Kujur, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Parul Chaudhary, and Gulveer Singh.

On Sunday, Jadumani Singh came close to adding another medal with his win over Pakistan’s Sumama Rehman in the men’s 55 kg round of 16 clash. A win in the quarter-final will see Jadumani confirm a medal for India.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 Results: Sarvesh Kushare Creates History, Sharmila Dhankar Wins Gold As India Bags Six Medals