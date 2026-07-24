Commonwealth Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu Shares Intense Training Video, Reveals Why Asian Games is Her Top Priority | WATCH

India’s star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is set to compete at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, where she will be aiming to win a third consecutive gold medal and her fourth overall Commonwealth Games medal. However, the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist has made it clear that her preparations have been planned with the Asian Games later this year as the main priority. As a result, Mirabai revealed that she will not attempt a 90kg snatch or push for a 200kg total in Glasgow, choosing instead to manage her workload ahead of the continental event in September.

With her Commonwealth Games event approaching, Mirabai also shared a training video on social media, offering fans a glimpse of her final preparations before stepping onto the platform in Glasgow. One of India’s leading medal hopes at the Games, she is targeting another strong performance while keeping her ultimate goal firmly fixed on achieving a maiden Asian Games medal and surpassing her personal best total of 205kg later this year.

Watch: Mirabai Chanu Shares Glimpse of Final Training Ahead of Commonwealth Games 2026

Ahead of her Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign, Mirabai Chanu gave fans a glimpse of her preparations by sharing a training video on X. The clip showed the Indian weightlifting star working through a series of weightlifting reps. Alongside the video, she wrote, “Geared up for my Fourth Commonwealth Games 2026.” Mirabai is set to compete in the women’s 48kg category at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow on July 26.

Geared up for my Fourth Commonwealth Games 2026. pic.twitter.com/xrh1eg2iUm — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 23, 2026

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist has successfully transitioned between the 48kg and 49kg weight divisions during her career, collecting medals in both categories. She won Commonwealth Games gold in the 49kg division at Birmingham 2022 before claiming silver in the 48kg event at the 2025 World Championships in Forde, Norway. Moving between weight classes has required careful planning to ensure she maintains her strength while meeting the required weight limit.

Mirabai Chanu Eyes Asian Games Glory as She Holds Back at Commonwealth Games 2026

Mirabai Chanu has confirmed that she will not push for a 90kg snatch at the Commonwealth Games 2026, choosing instead to save her best efforts for the Asian Games later this year. The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, who is aiming for a third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold, said her training has been structured with the Asian Games as the main target. “I will not give my full effort in the Commonwealth Games. My focus is the Asian Games, which are very near. I am training according to that. So my performance and effort here will depend on that plan,” Chanu said. The former world champion added that she plans to chase the 90kg milestone in Japan, where she expects stiff competition from China, Thailand and North Korea.

“You can’t really predict how the body will perform on a given day but I will try to get 90kg in the Asian Games for sure.” The 31-year-old also revealed that she plans to move permanently to the 53kg category after the Asian Games following changes to the Olympic weight classes for Los Angeles 2028. Chanu admitted that maintaining her current weight has been physically demanding throughout her career. “Weight management is very difficult. Since the time I have been competing, I have been maintaining either 48kg or 49kg. It is very difficult. You have to keep track of a lot of things. Half a player’s life goes into this,” she said.

Looking ahead to the transition, she added, “I am really happy that I will go to 53kg. I will feel very relaxed that I will not have to control my weight.” Chanu also urged fellow athletes to stay vigilant after India’s reduced Commonwealth Games weightlifting quota, saying, “We all need to be particular about what we eat because eating one wrong thing can spoil your entire life. And believe in your hard work.”

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