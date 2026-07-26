Commonwealth Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu Wins Historic Third Consecutive Weightlifting Gold, Extends India’s Medal Tally On Day 4

Commonwealth Games 2026: With weightlifting champion Mirabai Chanu carrying the nation’s hopes of ensuring a medal on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, the 31-year-old disappoint. The Manipur-born athlete clinched a record-breaking third consecutive gold in weightlifting in the Commonwealth Games, thereby extending India’s medal tally. Jhandu Kumar had opened the country’s medal tally by winning bronze in the para powerlifting category, while Rishikanta Singh earned silver in men’s weightlifting.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu breaks record by lifting 85kg snatch in Glasgow

The 31-year-old had earlier created history by etching a new Commonwealth record in the snatch category with a best lift of 85 kg in the women’s 48 kg final. Chanu began with an unsuccessful attempt at 82 kg but successfully cleared the same weight in her second attempt. She then lifted 85 kg in her final attempt to set new Games and Commonwealth records. Chanu had previously won gold medals at the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games.



Chanu notably didn’t start the scratch and jerk part promisingly either, failing in the first attempt but completed in the second.

Rishikanta Singh breaks Commonwealth record in Glasgow

Earlier in the day, Indian weightlifter Chanambam Rishikanta Singh finished with a combined total of 264kg (121kg snatch + 143kg clean and jerk), while Malaysia’s Mohamad Aniq Kasdan claimed the gold medal with a Commonwealth Games record total of 273kg (121kg snatch + 152kg clean and jerk). Kenya’s Joshua Mboya took bronze with 260kg (115kg + 145kg), according to ESPN. The Indian lifter made a strong start in the snatch, successfully clearing 116kg before improving to 119kg.

On his final attempt, Rishikanta lifted 121kg to break the Commonwealth Games snatch record and set a new personal best.

Kasdan, however, matched the 121kg effort moments later, leaving the two lifters tied at the top after the opening discipline. In the clean and jerk, Rishikanta safely opened with a successful lift of 143kg to take the overall lead temporarily with a total of 264kg. Kasdan responded by clearing 145kg and then 149kg to move ahead with 270kg, putting the pressure back on the Indian. Needing 151kg on his final attempt to reclaim the lead, Rishikanta completed the clean but was unable to lock out the jerk, ending his challenge for gold. Kasdan then capped off a dominant performance by lifting 152kg in his final clean and jerk attempt to register a Games record total of 273kg.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Hardik Pandya’s Return Date Revealed: When Will Team India Star Make His Comeback To International Cricket?