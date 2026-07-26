Commonwealth Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu Women’s 48kg Weightlifting Final Live Streaming – When And Where to Watch in India?

Commonwealth Games 2026: With Commonwealth Games 2026 currently underway, India’s medal tally is currently stuck on 1, with the Bronze going to Jhandu Kumar in the para powerlifting category. However, India have the potential to add five on July 26, Sunday, with their weightlifting campaign set to begin in the women’s 48 kg final and Mirabai Chanu headlining the category. How can fans watch the 31-year-old in action? Here’s all that you need to know.

Commonwealth Games 2026: How has Mirabai Chanu performed in the previous editions of the Commonwealth Games?

One of India’s most accomplished or decorated athletes or weightlifters, Chanu looms as amongst India’s biggest medal hopes and enters the competition as an overwhelming favourite to do so. Having triumphed with gold in both Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022, the Manipur-born athlete is aiming to win the highest accolade for the third consecutive occasion. She had also won silver in Glasgow 2014, which by no means is a small achievement. Additionally, Chanu is also India’s first weightlifting Olympic silver medallist, accomplishing the same in Tokyo 2020, thereby further solidifying herself among the country’s greatest athletes.

With India claiming only one medal in three days of action, they desperately need Chanu to step up and increase the tally. Should Chanu win the gold, she will cement herself as one of the few Indian athletes to win three successive commonwealth gold medals in the same event. India had notably won 61 medals in the 2022 edition (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze). The likes of Neeraj Chopra and Lovlina Borgohain, both of who will compete in the latter stages of the event will also be hugely integral to India’s medal chances.

Commonwealth Games 2026: When and where to watch Mirabai Chanu competing in the Women’s 48kg Final in India?

Fans in India can catch Mirabai Chanu in action in the women’s 49kg weightlifting final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on July 26, Sunday. The event begins on 18:45 IST.

The TV telecast of the event shall be available on the Sony Sports Network channels, while the live streaming will be available on on SonyLIV mobile app and website.

Also Read: WI vs PAK, 1st Test, Tarouba Weather Update: When Will Play Resume On Day 1 Between West Indies And Pakistan?