Commonwealth Games 2026: Murali Sreeshankar Clinches Second Straight Men’s Long Jump Silver, Boosts India’s Medal Tally

Commonwealth Games 2026: Murali Sreeshankar reigned supreme in the Men’s Long Jump Final, clinching silver for the second consecutive occasion with a best jump of 8.09 meters. While his fellow countryman Lokesh Satyanathan finished fifth eventually, Sreeshankar, who had clinched silver in Birmingham 2022 with a best jump of 8.08 meters showed just enough improvement following a foul, holding his nerve to win the medal.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Murali Sreeshankar suffers setback but also bounces back strongly

The Indian track and field athlete began the final with a jump of 8 meters plus, recording 8.03 meters but Jamaica’s Tajay Gayle and Scotland’s Stephen Mackenzie also started with more than 8 meters. As a result, Sreeshankar stood third following the first attempt. Nevertheless, the second attempt from the 27-year-old saw him scale a jump of 8.09m to take the lead. Despite fouling in the third attempt, the Kerala-born athlete remained in the frame for gold medal.

With Sreeshankar fouling in the fourth attempt, the pressure mounted and Gayle pipped him with an astonishing 8.15m jump to push his Indian counterpart to silver medal. Sreeshankar did his best in the final two attempts to pip the Jamaican but couldn’t. The disappointment was reportedly visible on his face, given the 27-year-old had scaled a jump of 8.38 meters at the last month’s Inter State National Championships. Lokesh Satyanathan, meanwhile, ended up on the fifth spot, as his best jump was of only 7.97 meters. Despite being crowned as the NCAA indoor champion earlier this year, Satyanathan couldn’t cross 8 meters even in one attempt.

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In the process, Sreeshankar has also become the third Indian in Athletics to win silver in Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. The first couple had gone to Sarvesh Kushare in Men’s High Jump, while Gulveer Singh emerged with a silver in the 10000m race.

Day 7 had been a highly frutiful day for India as six boxers in Sakshi Choudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Yadav, Narender Berwal Jadumani Singh, Priya Ghanghas and Preeti Pawar managed to reach the semi-finals with convincing victories in quarter-finals. Nevertheless, they will have their sights on gold.

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