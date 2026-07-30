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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026: Neeraj Chopra Calls This Asian Javelin Thrower a ‘Good Friend’; It’s Not Arshad Nadeem

Commonwealth Games 2026: Neeraj Chopra Calls This Asian Javelin Thrower a ‘Good Friend’; It’s Not Arshad Nadeem

Neeraj Chopra qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2026 men's javelin throw final and praised Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage as a close friend. The Olympic champion highlighted South Asia's growing javelin strength, with Pathirage, Arshad Nadeem and Indian athletes raising competition standards.

Neeraj Chopra qualified for the Men's Javelin Throw Final at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Image Credit: X
Neeraj Chopra qualified for the Men's Javelin Throw Final at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 20:07 IST

Neeraj Chopra praised his Sri Lankan counterpart Rumesh Pathirage, who has emerged as the most recent challenge to India’s dominance among Asian javelin throwers, and expressed excitement for the javelin throw final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026. The Olympic Gold Medalist and World Champion picked Pathirage as his good friend while showering praise for the 23-year-old.

CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Men’s Javelin Throw Final

The former Olympic champion opened with a modest 76.28m before improving to 79.61m with his second throw, which placed him fifth in the qualification standings. He opted against taking his final attempt after confirming his spot among the top 12. 

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Speaking after his qualification, Neeraj said, “The javelin throw field is pretty good. It would be a really good final. Hope the conditions will be okay tomorrow. Everyone looks in good shape; let us see tomorrow what happens.”

Neeraj Chopra Picks Rumesh Pathirage as Good Friend Ahead of Arshad Nadeem

Neeraj also praised Rumesh, who arrived at the event after a headline-grabbing performance at the Rome Diamond League in June, producing a monster throw of 92.62m. Pathirage’s performance at Rome is the second-best javelin performance by an Asian behind Arshad Nadeem’s 92.97m at the Paris 2024 Olympics. 

Speaking about Rumesh, Neeraj said, “He throws really well. He is a good boy and a good friend of mine. This year, he threw really well. It is good that great javelin throwers are emerging among our neighbours. It feels really great that he could do something great for Sri Lanka.”

South Asia Becomes Hub of Men’s Javelin Throw

With the emergence of Neeraj, Arshad from Pakistan and recently Sri Lanka’s Rumesh, South Asia seems to be the newest and rising javelin throw destination, and the legendary Indian athlete is really happy about it. He shed light on how people are getting more aware about the sport, with the internet also playing a role. 

“I think javelin is really popular in South Asia now. There are a lot of javelin throwers, a lot of athletes who are training for it. There is a better chance of more athletes coming now. Before, javelin throw was not very famous, but now people know about it and support it, as they realise that there is a future in this sport,” he said.

Three Indian Athletes in Men’s Javelin Throw Final

Indian javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh secured places in the men’s javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after a challenging qualification round affected by windy conditions in Glasgow on Thursday. Neeraj, who has often sealed qualification with a single big throw in major events, had to wait until his second attempt to secure his place in the final.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026: How Has Tejaswin Shankar Performed In 3 Decathlon Events So Far? Check Latest Standings

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Neeraj Chopra Calls This Asian Javelin Thrower a ‘Good Friend’; It’s Not Arshad Nadeem
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026CWG 2026neeraj chopra

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Neeraj Chopra Calls This Asian Javelin Thrower a ‘Good Friend’; It’s Not Arshad Nadeem

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Neeraj Chopra Calls This Asian Javelin Thrower a ‘Good Friend’; It’s Not Arshad Nadeem

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Neeraj Chopra Calls This Asian Javelin Thrower a ‘Good Friend’; It’s Not Arshad Nadeem
Commonwealth Games 2026: Neeraj Chopra Calls This Asian Javelin Thrower a ‘Good Friend’; It’s Not Arshad Nadeem
Commonwealth Games 2026: Neeraj Chopra Calls This Asian Javelin Thrower a ‘Good Friend’; It’s Not Arshad Nadeem
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