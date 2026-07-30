Commonwealth Games 2026: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav And Yash Vir Singh Qualify For Men’s Javelin Final as India Complete Clean Sweep

Commonwealth Games 2026: India enjoyed a successful outing in the men’s javelin throw qualification at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Thursday (July 30), with all three of their athletes — Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh — securing places in the final at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow. The trio finished among the top 12 qualifiers despite none of them crossing the automatic qualification mark.

Former Commonwealth Games champion Neeraj Chopra, who returned to the event after missing the Birmingham 2022 edition due to injury, registered a best throw of 79.61m to finish fifth overall. Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage topped the qualification standings with a throw of 82.84m, while Grenada’s Anderson Peters (81.29m), South Africa’s Douw Smit (80.64m) and England’s Ben East (80.38m) completed the top four.

India Sweep Qualification for Commonwealth Games 2026 Javelin Throw Final

India became the only nation to qualify all three of its javelin throwers for the medal round. Rohit Yadav secured ninth place with a best effort of 78.37m, while Yash Vir Singh followed closely in 10th after throwing 78.36m. Pakistan’s defending Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem also progressed comfortably after recording 78.63m to finish seventh.

With all three Indian athletes advancing, the country will have a strong presence in the final, where Neeraj Chopra will be aiming to reclaim the Commonwealth Games gold medal he won at the 2018 Gold Coast edition.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Results

Rank Athlete Country Best Throw Status 1 Rumesh Pathirage Sri Lanka 82.84m Qualified 2 Anderson Peters Grenada 81.29m Qualified 3 Douw Smit South Africa 80.64m Qualified 4 Ben East England 80.38m Qualified 5 Neeraj Chopra India 79.61m Qualified 6 Cameron McEntyre Australia 78.91m Qualified 7 Arshad Nadeem Pakistan 78.63m Qualified 8 Keyshawn Strachan Bahamas 78.60m Qualified 9 Rohit Yadav India 78.37m Qualified 10 Yash Vir Singh India 78.36m Qualified 11 Keshorn Walcott Trinidad and Tobago 78.26m Qualified 12 Chinecherem Nnamdi Nigeria 75.27m Qualified

When is the Commonwealth Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Throw Final?

The men’s javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 1. Neeraj Chopra will headline India’s challenge alongside Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, while Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, former world champion Anderson Peters and qualification topper Rumesh Pathirage are also expected to battle for the medals in what promises to be one of the marquee athletics events of the Games.