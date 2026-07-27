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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026 Points Table: Where Does India Rank After Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold? — Latest CWG 2026 Standings

Commonwealth Games 2026 Points Table: Where Does India Rank After Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold? — Latest CWG 2026 Standings

India climbed to eighth in the Commonwealth Games 2026 points table after Mirabai Chanu won gold and Rishikanta Singh and Raja Muthupandi secured silver medals in weightlifting. The latest CWG 2026 medal tally boosts India’s hopes of a strong Glasgow campaign.

Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Image Credit: X/@mirabai_chanu
Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Image Credit: X/@mirabai_chanu

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 10:37 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026 Points Table: India’s best day at the Commonwealth Games  2026 came on the fourth day of the competition in Glasgow. The Indian weightlifting contingent, without any real surprise, clinched three medals on Sunday, with Mirabai Chanu leading the charge with a gold medal. Earlier in the day, Rishikanta Singh had won a silver medal in the men’s 60 kg category. Meanwhile, Raja Muthupandi closed out the day with another silver medal in the 65 kg men’s event. 

Prior to Sunday, India had endured a tough start at the Games as they won only a bronze medal in Glasgow on the first three days. However, successful performances from weightlifters have pushed India’s rankings on the points table. Here is a look at the updated CWG 2026 points table. 

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Points Table: Where Does India Rank?

Rank Team Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Australia 17 9 13 39
2 England 4 9 6 19
3 Scotland 4 2 0 6
4 Nigeria 3 4 0 7
5 Canada 3 3 3 9
6 South Africa 3 2 4 9
7 Malaysia 2 0 2 4
8 India 1 2 1 4
9 New Zealand 0 3 2 5
10 Wales 0 1 3 4

India ranks eighth on the Commonwealth Games 2026 points table. The nation continues to rise on the table. India has finished in the top five at CWG in the last six editions, with their best finish coming in 2010 when New Delhi hosted the games, when India finished second. However, the reduction of sports in this edition has seriously hampered medal chances for Indian athletes in different sports. 

CWG 2026: Who are India’s top medal contenders?

Apart from the four medals India has already won, Lovlina Borgohain has already secured a medal in the Women’s 75 kg boxing event. The co-flag bearer received a bye in the quarter-final and will win at least a bronze medal even if she loses the semi-final bout. However, Borgohain would be aiming for a gold medal given that she is a favourite among the players. 

Meanwhile, two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra will lead India’s 32-member athletic contingent and would again be the favourite in Men’s Javelin Throw. Apart from Neeraj, Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Murali Sreeshankar, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Parul Chaudhary and Gulveer Singh from the field of athletics are among the top contenders for medals in their respective sports. 

On Sunday, Jadumani Singh came close to adding another medal with his win over Pakistan’s Sumama Rehman in the men’s 55 kg round of 16 clash. A win in the quarter-final will see Jadumani confirm a medal for India. 

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026: Jadumani Singh Defeats Pakistan’s Sumama Rehman, Dedicates Victory To Kargil Heroes

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Points Table: Where Does India Rank After Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold? — Latest CWG 2026 Standings
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026Commonwealth Games 2026 Points TableCWG 2026 Points Tablehome-hero-pos-10Mirabai Chanu

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Points Table: Where Does India Rank After Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold? — Latest CWG 2026 Standings
Commonwealth Games 2026 Points Table: Where Does India Rank After Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold? — Latest CWG 2026 Standings
Commonwealth Games 2026 Points Table: Where Does India Rank After Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold? — Latest CWG 2026 Standings
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