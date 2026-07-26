Commonwealth Games 2026: Rishikanta Singh Wins Silver After Breaking CWG Record; India Claim Second Medal

Commonwealth Games 2026: Rishikanta Singh won India’s second medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. The Indian weightlifter won a silver medal. It all started with him breaking the Games record in the snatch lift after he lifted 121 kgs in his third attempt. Singh not only broke the CWG record but also recorded his personal best. He ended up with a total weight lifted of 264 kgs. The 28-year-old lifted 143 kgs in his first Clean and Jerk attempt. He then failed in his next two attempts while trying to lift 148 kg (second round) and 153 kg (third round).

Commonwealth Games 2026: Rishikanta Singh Wins Silver Medal

India earned only their second medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. The 28-year-old broke the Games record in his Snatch lift. Rishikanta lifted 121 kgs in his third attempt. Earlier in the round, he had successfully lifted 116 kg and 119 kg in his first and second attempts. Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Aniq Kasdan matched each of the Indian weightlifter’s attempts and lifted 121 kgs to end the snatch round.

In the Clean and Jerk round, Rishikanta began his first attempt by successfully lifting 143 kgs. His best remained the 143 kg weight he had lifted in the first round as Rishikanta failed to lift 148 kgs in the second round and 153 kgs in the final round.

Rishikanata Singh Breaks Commonwealth Games Record

India’s Rishikanta Singh Chanambam delivered a record-breaking performance in the men’s 60kg weightlifting event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Sunday, lifting 121kg in the snatch to set a new Commonwealth Games record before Malaysia’s Mohamad Aniq Kasdan matched the mark to leave the two medal contenders tied at the top after the opening discipline.

Commonwealth Games 2026: India Medal Tally

The silver medal by Rishikanta Singh was India’s second medal in Glasgow. Earlier, Jhandu Kumar had won India’s first medal in para powerlifting. Kumar had won the bronze medal to kick-start India’s campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026. With two medals in four days, India is now ranked 10th on the overall points table.

However, not all hope is lost as the Indian contingent will be vying for four medals today. India’s flag bearer from the opening ceremony, Mirabai Chanu, will be in action in the 48 kg Women’s weightlifting category. The Olympic medalist will be the favourite to win the gold medal and can certainly boost India’s position at the Commonwealth Games 2026 points table.

Apart from Chanu, M Raja will be seen participating in the Men’s 65 kg weightlifting final. Meanwhile, men’s individual finals in Artistic Gymnastics and Swimming will take place today and will have Indian athletes vying for more medals.

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