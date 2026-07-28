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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026: Tejaswin Shankar’s Decathlon Participation in Doubt After High Jump Injury? Check Latest Update

Commonwealth Games 2026: Tejaswin Shankar’s Decathlon Participation in Doubt After High Jump Injury? Check Latest Update

Indian decathlete Tejaswin Shankar had to endure a heartbreaking end to his high jump campaign in Commonwealth Games 2026 as a tendon knee injury forced him to pull out of the same.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Tejaswin Shankar's Decathlon Participation in Doubt After High Jump Injury? Check Latest Update. (Image Credits: X)
Commonwealth Games 2026: Tejaswin Shankar's Decathlon Participation in Doubt After High Jump Injury? Check Latest Update. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-28 17:23 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian decathlete Tejaswin Shankar had to endure a heartbreaking end to his high jump campaign in Commonwealth Games 2026 as a tendon knee injury forced him to pull out of the same. Even as Shankar stayed to cheer his compatriot Sarvesh Kushare, who scripted history by winning silver, the 27-year-old has already shifted his focus to the Decathlon event. Is the youngster’s participation in doubt after the high jump injury?

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Is Tejaswin Shankar’s participation for the Decathlon event in doubt?

With the Delhi-born cricketer sustaining a condition called Acute Patellar Tendinitis and the event slated to take place on July 30, 2026, Shankar’s participation is in serious doubt. Given the Decathlon event is a hard one, he will need to be fully fit to compete and the medical team will do everything within their permissible limits to give him clearance. According to journalist Boria Majumdar, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala has been working with Shankar.



Commonwealth Games 2026: Was the injury a recurring one or a fresh one? Tejaswin Shankar answers

Speaking to IANS, Shankar explained his injury, claiming that it’s a condition he has had for a considerable time and lamented the moments when things don’t go someone’s way. He stated:

“In my second jump, I felt a shooting pain in my knee. It’s not a new injury, but I’ve always had tendonitis in my knee. Sometimes that’s just how it is. The day you need your body the most is the day something like this happens. I was so positive, so excited to compete. These are actually the conditions I enjoy. My body responds well to cold weather and rain, but sometimes things don’t go your way. I still have two days before the start of my decathlon. That’s why I decided to stop after my first jump. I don’t want to ruin the next event that I have. Until that event breaks me or until I give up, I’m going to use these two days to recover, fix this problem and try to put together a big score.”

The 27-year-old’s high points in his career include winning silver in Commonwealth Games 2022 apart from claiming two medals at the Asian Championships.

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Tejaswin Shankar’s Decathlon Participation in Doubt After High Jump Injury? Check Latest Update
Tags: Commonwealth GamesCommonwealth Games 2026Tejaswin Shankar

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Tejaswin Shankar’s Decathlon Participation in Doubt After High Jump Injury? Check Latest Update

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Tejaswin Shankar’s Decathlon Participation in Doubt After High Jump Injury? Check Latest Update
Commonwealth Games 2026: Tejaswin Shankar’s Decathlon Participation in Doubt After High Jump Injury? Check Latest Update
Commonwealth Games 2026: Tejaswin Shankar’s Decathlon Participation in Doubt After High Jump Injury? Check Latest Update
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