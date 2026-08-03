Commonwealth Games 2026: The Indian Army’s Massive Role in India’s Medal Haul — How Soldiers Won 16 Medals in Glasgow

Commonwealth Games 2026: For a long time, the Indian Army has played a huge role in being a major part in sporting success in the country. Army has often provided the sportspeople of the country with the right environment and the structure required for training. There have been well-known successes like Milkha Singh and Paan Singh Tomar, with both former track and field athletes having a biopic made on their lives. However, in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2026, athletes from the Army had unprecedented success.

How Did The Indian Army Shape a Successful CWG 2026 Campaign?

Athletes from the Indian Army won 16 medals in Glasgow, with the Women boxers in particular enjoying a lot of success. These medals came in different sports with the athletes from Army enjoying success in the boxing ring and on the track.

Indian Army Boxers Strike Gold

Four women boxers from the Indian Army played in the Commonwealth Games 2026. All four of these boxers went on to win the gold medal in their respective weight categories. Naib Subedar Preeti Pawar in the 54 kg category, Naib Subedar Jaismine Lamboria in 57 kg, Havildar Sakshi Chaudhary in 51 kg, and Havildar Arundhati Choudhary in 70 kg won gold medals.

Boxers in the male division, Ankush Panghal and Sachin Siwach, also hold ranks in the Indian army. Both Panghal and Siwach, too, returned with a gold medal. Meanwhile, Narender Berwal, holding the Naib Subedar rank too won a silver medal in the boxing ring.

Naib Subedar Gulveer Singh Wins Double

Apart from the success in the boxing ring, Indian Army athletes also enjoyed success on the track. In athletics, Gulveer Singh from the Indian Army was the only athlete from India to win multiple medals in Glasgow. The long-distance runner, who holds the Naib Subedar Army rank, won a silver medal in the 10,000 metres and bronze in the 5,000 metres.

Indian Army Para Athletes Find Success

In the para games, there were athletes who held Army positions as they won medals in Glasgow. Soman Rana, who won the gold medal in Para Shot Put (F-57), lost his right leg while being when he was a spot in a landmine blast in 2006. Despite the setback, Rana did not give up and won a crucial gold medal.

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