Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Today: India Add Two More Medals Through Lovepreet Singh, Seema Kaliramna — Check Latest Standings

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updated Medal Tally Today: India climbed to eighth place in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal standings after another productive day in Glasgow on Thursday, July 30. Lovepreet Singh secured a silver medal in the men’s +110kg weightlifting event, while Seema Kaliramna claimed bronze in the women’s discus throw to take India’s overall tally to 15 medals. Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh also qualified for the men’s javelin throw final, giving India further medal hopes heading into the closing stages of the Games.

Australia continue to dominate the Commonwealth Games medal table with 103 medals, including 47 gold medals. Canada remain second, while England hold third place despite having the highest overall medal tally among the top three nations. Scotland, Nigeria, South Africa and Malaysia occupy the next four positions, with India moving up to eighth after Thursday’s events.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updated Medal Tally (After July 30)

Position Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 47 21 35 103 2 Canada 14 13 14 41 3 England 12 27 17 56 4 Scotland 9 7 7 23 5 Nigeria 7 5 2 14 6 South Africa 6 8 8 22 7 Malaysia 6 2 3 11 8 India 3 9 3 15 9 New Zealand 3 7 4 14 10 Jamaica 3 0 1 4

India’s Medal Winners at Commonwealth Games 2026 So Far

India have collected 15 medals so far at the Commonwealth Games 2026, comprising three gold, nine silver and three bronze medals. Weightlifting has once again emerged as India’s strongest discipline, contributing eight medals, while athletics continues to add to the tally with podium finishes from Dilip, Murali Sreeshankar and Seema Kaliramna.

On Thursday, Lovepreet Singh narrowly missed out on gold after producing a combined lift of 388kg in the men’s +110kg category to finish with silver. Seema Kaliramna added another medal by securing bronze in the women’s discus throw despite registering three fouls during the competition. Elsewhere, Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh safely progressed to the men’s javelin throw final, keeping India’s hopes alive for additional medals over the remaining days of the Games.

Can India Climb Higher in the Medal Standings?

India remain well placed to improve their position in the medal table with several high-profile finals still to come. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra headlines India’s medal prospects in the men’s javelin throw final, while Tejaswin Shankar continues his challenge in the decathlon. Indian athletes are also in contention across athletics, para sports and other disciplines as the Glasgow Games enter their decisive phase.