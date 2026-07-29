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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026 Updated Medal Tally Today: Where Does India Rank After Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh Added Silver Medals? Details Here

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updated Medal Tally Today: Where Does India Rank After Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh Added Silver Medals? Details Here

India continued its encouraging campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow after Harjinder Kaur and Gulveer Singh added two more silver medals to the country's tally on Tuesday. Harjinder finished second in the women's 69kg weightlifting event, while Gulveer claimed silver in the men's 10,000m athletics final. With the latest additions, India remain inside the top 10 of the overall medals table and will look to climb higher on Wednesday.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updated Medal Tally Today: Where Does India Rank After Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh Added Silver Medals? Details Here
Commonwealth Games 2026 Updated Medal Tally Today: Where Does India Rank After Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh Added Silver Medals? Details Here

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 11:32 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: India continued its encouraging campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow after Harjinder Kaur and Gulveer Singh added two more silver medals to the country’s tally on Tuesday. Harjinder finished second in the women’s 69kg weightlifting event, while Gulveer claimed silver in the men’s 10,000m athletics final. With the latest additions, India remain inside the top 10 of the overall medals table and will look to climb higher on Wednesday with medal opportunities across athletics, boxing, swimming, para sports and weightlifting.

Harjinder Kaur delivered one of the best performances of her career by lifting personal-best totals of 101kg in the snatch and 126kg in the clean and jerk for an overall lift of 227kg. The Indian weightlifter broke the Commonwealth Games records in both disciplines before Canada’s Charlotte Simoneau eventually secured the gold medal.

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Updated Medal Tally (As of Wednesday, July 29)

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Australia 35 18 27 80
2 Canada 13 10 12 35
3 England 10 18 15 43
4 Scotland 7 4 4 15
5 Nigeria 6 4 2 12
6 Malaysia 5 2 3 10
7 South Africa 4 7 5 16
8 New Zealand 3 7 3 13
9 India 2 7 3 12
10 Jamaica 2 0 0 2

Where Does India Stand in the Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally?

India are currently placed ninth in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal standings with 12 medals, comprising 2 gold, 7 silver and 3 bronze medals. Australia continue to dominate the standings with an impressive haul of 80 medals, while Canada and England occupy the second and third positions respectively.

India Medal Winners at Commonwealth Games 2026 So Far

  • Gold: Mirabai Chanu (Women’s 48kg Weightlifting), another gold medal
  • Silver: Chanambam Rishikanta Singh (Men’s 60kg Weightlifting)
  • Silver: Muthupandi Raja (Men’s 65kg Weightlifting)
  • Silver: Gyaneshwari Yadav (Women’s 53kg Weightlifting)
  • Silver: Bindyarani Devi (Women’s 58kg Weightlifting)
  • Silver: Harjinder Kaur (Women’s 69kg Weightlifting)
  • Silver: Gulveer Singh (Men’s 10,000m Athletics)
  • Bronze: Jhandu Kumar (Para Powerlifting)
  • Bronze: Two other Indian bronze medals

What’s Next for India?

India will have another packed schedule on Wednesday with medal hopes resting on Parul Choudhary, Manpreet Kaur, Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Sanjana and several Indian boxers competing in quarterfinals. A strong showing across athletics, swimming, para sports and weightlifting could help India climb further up the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal table.

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Updated Medal Tally Today: Where Does India Rank After Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh Added Silver Medals? Details Here
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Updated Medal Tally Today: Where Does India Rank After Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh Added Silver Medals? Details Here

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Updated Medal Tally Today: Where Does India Rank After Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh Added Silver Medals? Details Here
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Updated Medal Tally Today: Where Does India Rank After Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh Added Silver Medals? Details Here
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